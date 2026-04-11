Durham Wins Opener, Nightcap Postponed

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 10-2 decision to the Durham Bulls in game one of a doubleheader on Friday night at PNC Field. Game two was postponed due to rain.

Game one featured a pair of top pitching prospects with Yankees' #3 prospect Elmer Rodriguez facing the Rays' #2 prospect Brody Hopkins. The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the first off Hopkins. Jasson Domínguez singled, and Yankees' #6 Prospect Spencer Jones walked before Yanquiel Fernández doubled both home to take an early 2-0 edge.

A solo homerun from Durham's Justyn-Henry Malloy off Rodriguez cut the lead in half in the top of the third. Later in the inning, Victor Mesa Jr. doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a throwing error to tie the game.

Rodriguez and Hopkins each worked five innings before both teams reached into their respective bullpens. Yankees' #28 prospect Harrison Cohen tossed a clean sixth but allowed a three-run homer to Blake Sabol in the top of the seventh, breaking the tie and putting Durham ahead 5-2. Raynel Delgado's two-run single with the bases loaded and Carson Williams' three-run home run gave Durham an eight-run advantage and capped the scoring.

Rodriguez allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, while striking out five. Hopkins surrendered two runs on four hits and walked five. Evan Reifert (1-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit in the win. Cohen (0-1) took the loss, tossing 1.2 innings, giving up five runs on one hit, and walking three and hitting one.

Game two has been rescheduled as a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, April 11. Gates will open at 2 P.M. on Saturday with first pitch in game one slated for 3:05. Tickets for tonight's second game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2026 season, with the exceptions of May 13, May 27, July 3, and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability.

Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

8- 4







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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