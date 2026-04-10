WooSox Game Information

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







APRIL 10th COLUMBUS (7-5) at WORCESTER (8-3) 6:05 pm

Columbus Clippers LHP Ryan Webb (0-1, 7.94) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (1-1, 0.00)

Friday Night Lights - The Worcester Red Sox - who are 8-3 and tied for 1st -place atop the International League East division - play their first Friday night home game of the season when they take on the Columbus Clippers (AAA-Cleveland Guardians) in game four of their 6-game series this evening at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. This is the first of a dozen Friday night games at Polar Park that will all be followed by UniBank Fireworks. (Worcester's first Friday home game was Opening Day on March 27 that started at 4:05 pm). Tonight's game is live on NESN+ and on The Pike 100.1 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

View From Above - The WooSox have won 7 of their last 8 games and at 8-3 after their first 11 games have their second-best start to a season ever behind only the 2022 WooSox who were 9-2 (and then 9-3). Worcester is tied with Scranton/WB, both at 8-3, for 1st -place in the IL East while Memphis leads the overall 20-team league with a 10-2 record good for 1st -place in the IL West.

The Rest of This Series - This week/weekend marks Worcester's first extended series at home this season as the 6-game set continues over the weekend with games tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm - with continued rising temperatures and pleasant weather expected. The WooSox lead the series, 2 games to 1.

Rank and File - Worcester batters lead the 20-team International League in Runs Scored (81), Walks (84), and On-Base pct. (.415). They are 2nd in the league in both Team Batting (.277) and OPS (.881). The Sox are also tied for 4th in the league with 15 HR.

Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Hit in 8 straight games (10-for-33, .303) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI

Vinny Capra Hit in 6 straight games (9-for-20, .450) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 10 runs scored. Is tied for the league with 12 Runs Scored and is 6th in IL in OBP (.514), 8th in SLG (.704), and 6th in OPB (1.218).

Jason Delay Hit in 5 straight games (7-for-17, .412) with 4 2B & 5 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Has hit in all 9 of his games played (14-for-35, .400) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI. Is 5th in league in Batting (.400), 2nd in RBI (12), T6th in BB (11), 3rd in OBP (.543), 7th in SLG (.714), 2nd in OPS (1.257), and T8th in Total Bases (25).

Mikey Romero Has hit in all 10 of his games played (14-for-42, .333) with 5 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI and is T4th in the league in RBI and T2nd in Doubles.

Nick Sogard Hit in 8 of his 9 starts (10-for-35, .286) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI and has reached base safely in all 10 of his games played. Is tied for 3rd in league with 12 Walks, T3rd in Runs Scored (11), and T9th in OPS (1.097).

Jake Bennett Is 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA in 2 GS (1 R, 0 ER in 8 IP). Is tied for league lead with his 0.00 ERA and is 4th in Lowest Batting Average Against (.111) and 3rd in WHIP (0.63).

Tayron Guerrero Has had 3 hitless appearances in his 3 outings (3 IP) and is tied for 2nd in league with 2 Saves.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of series vs. Columbus at Polar Park this weekend

Sat. 4:05 pm (NESN) RHP Rorik Maltrud (0-0, 5.19) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford (NR)

Sun. 1:05 pm (NESN+) RHP Trenton Denholm (1-0, 2.45) vs. LHP Payton Tolle (1-0, 4.50)

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park vs. Columbus...

Tonight, 6:05 pm Los Wepas de Worcester as WooSox players honor Cuba & Spain; UniBank Fireworks: The Best of Benito as the spectacular postgame fireworks show is set to the music of the world's biggest Latin music star.

Saturday, 4:05 pm Italian Heritage Day; The Fit Village 5k powered by lululemon will take place prior to the game. Gates open at 8:00 am with the race beginning between 9:30 - 10:00 am; The Larry Lucchino Writers Series begins featuring Dan Shaughnessy as ticket buyers for the game can enjoy a complimentary lunch in the DCU Club and a Q&A session with the legendary Boston Globe columnist and author writer from 1:00 - 2:00 pm; Shake & Take with New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito and his charismatic agent Sean Stellato at the Sherwood's Diner during the game for photographs (no autographs will be permitted); Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Bark in the Park (bring your dog to Polar Park) presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester; Town Takeover: Northbridge; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox games for the entire season are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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