Bats Take 8-2 Win over Indians with Quick Offense

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats got off to a quick start on Friday and didn't look back, charging to an 8-2 victory over the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field. Darren McCaughan (W, 2-1) showed some resiliency in the start, earning his second win of the season and his first as a starter.

The first inning initially looked empty for the Bats, with both Blake Dunn and Edwin Arroyo put out on a double play to begin the game. However, a Hector Rodriguez walk sparked a two-out rally on Indians starter Antwone Kelly (0-3), as Rece Hinds followed suit with a single. JJ Bleday hit a hard grounder to Tyler Callihan who committed an error, scoring Rodriguez and Hinds. Francisco Urbaez would reach on a walk, then Michael Toglia hit a towering 412-foot three-run blast to take a 5-0 lead in the top of the first. Kelly was relieved in the inning, giving up five runs in 0.2 innings.

The Indians got a run back in the bottom of the inning from an RBI-double from Endy Rodriguez. McCaughan () was able to limit the damage, making an impressive barehanded play on a grounder for the second out of the inning, followed by a fly out to get out of the jam.

Carson Fulmer relieved Kelly for the Indians and limited the Bats, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings through the fourth. McCaughan also found his groove on the mound and battled out of another jam in the fifth to end his resilient outing. After giving up two singles to begin the inning, he forced a double-play groundout for two outs and fanned Callihan to stop the momentum. McCaughan ended his day with one run earned, five hits and five strikeouts through five innings.

Anthony Misiewicz relieved McCaughan in the sixth and held the Indians scoreless through two innings, while Luis Mey followed suit with a scoreless inning of his own. Louisville added some insurance in the later inning, plating two runners by a two-RBI double by Will Banfield in the eighth to widen the margin. JJ Bleday plated another run in the ninth with an RBI single but was cut down at second to make it 8-1. Hagen Danner gave up a run in the bottom half, but limited any further efforts from Indianapolis.

Next Game: Saturday, April 11, 6:35 p.m. E.T. at Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-0, 8.31) vs. Indians RHP Thomas Harrington (0-1, 3.12)







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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