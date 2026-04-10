April 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (7-4) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (5-6)

April 10 - 5:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

Game one: RHP Will Sanders (1-0, 2.79) vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-2, 18.00)

Game two: RHP Tyler Beede (0-0, -.--) vs. TBD

TONIGHT'S GAMES: The Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers are set to play the third and fourth of a six-game series at Principal Park today...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to start game one vs. right-hander Aaron Sanchez for Omaha...right-hander Tyler Beede is scheduled to start game two for the I-Cubs, Omaha is to be determined.

RUNS GLORE: The Iowa Cubs offense exploded for 12 runs on 11 hits in Wednesday's game in a 12-4 win over Louisville...Pedro Ramírez, BJ Murray Jr. and Eric Yang all homered in the game...Ramírez, Jonathon Long, Murray Jr., and Yang all had multi-hit efforts with Yang having three...starter Charlie Barnes earned his third win of the season as he worked 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts...Ethan Roberts tossed a scoreless frame in relief.

BIG WILLIE STYLE: Tonight's game one starter Will Sanders earned his first win as he pitched 6.0 innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts...he is the first I-Cubs pitcher this year to toss at least 6.0 innings and first since Walker Powell on Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo...also marked the first seven strikeout game by a starter since Austin Gomber on Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis.

HOMER HAPPY: The I-Cubs have homered in 10 straight games, which is the longest such streak in the International League this season...marks the club's longest such streak since they homered in 12 straight on June 25-July 8, 2025...Iowa leads all of Triple-A with 21 home runs, ahead of next closest Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (17).

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long batted .235 (4-for-17) after four games in March is since batting .375 (13-for-41) in six April games, including five straight multi-hit games...it marks his longest such streak of his career and the longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie did so in five straight games from July 3-8, 2025...no I-Cub has had six straight multi-hit games since Kevin Alcántara from June 27-July 3, 2025.

MASHING: Cubs No. 9 prospect (MLB.com) Pedro Ramírez had two extra-base hits Wednesday including his fourth home run of the season...eight of Pedro's 14 hits this season have gone for extra bases and he is batting .367 (11-for-30) in seven April games...Ramírez ranks among International League leaders in total bases (1st, 30), extra-base hits (T-1st, 8), home runs (T-3rd, 4) and RBI (T-4th, 11).

CONGRATS, RILEY: Cubs left-handed Riley Martin made his Major League debut Monday at Tampa Bay, throwing a scoreless frame...Riley made 105 appearances with Iowa over the course of four seasons...he was added to the 40-man roster this offseason after he went 6-2 with a 2.69 ERA (19 ER in 63.2 IP) and 80 strikeouts.

THE JAGUAR: Cubs No. 4 prospect (MLB.com) Kevin Alcántara homered in back-to-back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career from April 4-7...he is one of two players in the International League to do so this season along with teammate Chas McCormick...Kevin ranks among International League leaders in home runs (T-1st, 5), extra-base hits (T-1st, 8), slugging percentage (T-3rd, .750), total bases (4th, 27), ...Alcántara has an extra-base hit in four straight games, which is tied for the longest such streak in the International League and longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie (5) from July 3-8, 2025.

FIRST OF THE YEAR: Tonight, Iowa is scheduled to play their first doubleheader of the 2026 season and first since June 12, 2025 in which Iowa swept Louisville in the twin bill at Principal Park.

ETHAN OUT OF THE 'PEN: Right-handed reliever Ethan Roberts was called up to join the Chicago Cubs prior to their game this afternoon...in his last 22 Triple-A appearances dating back to June 26, 2025, Ethan has gone 1-1 with a 1.33 ERA (4 ER in 27.0 IP) with 32 strikeouts.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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