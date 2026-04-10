Andy Buckley Slated for Appearance at PNC Field on May 29

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - We'll see your situation and raise you a situation. Tribute to Upper Management Night takes over PNC Field on May 29 with a guest appearance by the CFO himself! The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce that Andy Buckley, who portrayed Dunder Mifflin exec David Wallace on the hit TV show The Office, will visit for a VIP Meet & Greet and Autograph session with the Minors' best office battling the Worcester branch.

Buckley spent years in finance before landing the iconic role. He has nearly 100 television and film credits. The actor gained cult notoriety after 37 episodes of the long-running NBC hit.

The VIP Meet & Greet begins at 5 P.M. in the Geisinger Champions Club. Hear behind-the-scenes stories and maybe even get a business tip or two from the former CFO of Dunder Mifflin. VIP Meet & Greet tickets include an Infield Box ticket, an autographed photo with Andy Buckley and a buffet dinner including pulled pork BBQ, mac & cheese, a salad and fountain drinks for only $99 per person (plus fees). Availability is limited.

Buckley will sign autographs on the concourse after the game begins.

For tickets to Tribute to Upper Management Night or more information, please visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.