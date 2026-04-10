Memphis Redbirds Roll out Promotional Schedule Through Mid-July

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lightsabers ignite, BBQ nachos sizzle, and holiday cheer arrives early at AutoZone Park as the Memphis Redbirds unleash an expanded lineup of promotions running through Sunday, July 19, 2026. Building on the buzz of opening week, the first half of the season packs the calendar with more themed nights, surprises, and ballpark fun.

The latest additions deliver a high-energy mix of fan-favorite theme nights, exclusive giveaways, specialty jerseys and community celebrations designed to keep the party going all summer long.

Additional promotional highlights through July 19 include:

Thursday, April 16 at 6:45 p.m. - 1960's Night

Turn back the clock with the Memphis Redbirds and, "rock on," at this '60s-themed celebration. Enjoy our $2 PBR special presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Friday, April 17 at 1:05 p.m. - Rockey's Rodeo Night

Saddle up for Rockey's Rodeo, where the wildest ride in the ballpark is waiting for you! Test your skills on the mechanical bull and see how long you can hang on. Plus, the first 1,500 fans through the gates will get a FREE Redbirds dri-fit hoodie presented by Southern College of Optometry.

Saturday, April 18 at 1:05 p.m. - County Fair Day presented by FedEx / Bark in the Park

The Redbirds play ball to show who's best in show at this country themed fair night featuring a mechanical bull, mini games, and a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans through the gates. Plus, bring your dog to the game for our Bark in the Park night and enjoy the fair festivities together!

Sunday, April 19 at 1:05 p.m. - 901 to Orbit

Blast off with the Memphis Redbirds to a space-themed gameday that's bound to be out of this world!

Friday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. - Snoopy's Haunted Homers / Bark in the Park presented by Brown Dog Lodge and Taming the Wild

Celebrate the halfway point to Halloween at this Peanuts-themed game night. Plus, bring your dog and dress them up for a chance to win our doggy costume contest!

Saturday, May 2 at 1:05 p.m. - Dos De Mayo

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo early with the Redbirds featuring $5 Margaritas, $5 16 oz. Dos Equis, 2 Street Tacos for $5, a live Mariachi band, and a FREE Memphis Música jersey giveaway for the first 1,500 fans through the gates.

Sunday, May 3 at 1:05 p.m. - Star Wars Day

Join your favorite Star Wars characters at AutoZone Park in a ballpark NOT so far away! Bid to take home one of our on-field specialty jerseys, and the first 500 kids (ages 12 and under) through the gates will take home a FREE Redbirds Lightsaber.

Saturday, May 16 at 6:35 p.m. - BBQ Nachos Night

Your Memphis BBQ Nachos take to the ballpark for the first time this season, and the first 1,500 fans will receive a FREE BBQ Nacho Oven Mitt presented by Memphis BBQ. Plus, stay after the game for our first Saturday fireworks show of the season!

Sunday, May 17 at 1:05 p.m. - Hometown Heroes Day

Join the Redbirds as we honor our local first responders, veterans and active service members and highlight some of the local heroes here in Memphis.

Thursday, June 4 at 7:05 p.m. - 1970's Night

Get ready to boogie at the ballpark as the Memphis Redbirds host a far-out 70's Night packed with disco vibes, retro fun, and nonstop entertainment from first pitch to the final out!

Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. - Margaritaville Night

Calling all Parrot Heads... The Redbirds are kicking off the summer vibes to the tune of Jimmy Buffet. Get in early, as the first 1,500 fans will receive a FREE Redbirds Beach Towel presented by Welcome to Memphis.

Saturday, June 6 at 6:35 p.m. - World Soccer Night

The world of soccer meets the world of baseball at this evening sporting extravaganza. The first 1,500 fans will receive a FREE Redbirds soccer jersey presented by Embassy Suites, and ALL fans can stay after the game for fireworks!

Thursday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. - 1980's Night

From mixtapes to moonwalks, relive the 80s with throwback vibes and Memphis Redbirds baseball.

Saturday, June 20 at 6:35 p.m. - Jersey Giveaway / Fireworks Night

Join us for a ballpark party that has a little something for everyone. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a free basketball jersey presented by Beale St., and fans can stay after for our postgame fireworks show!

Sunday, June 21 at 1:05 p.m. - Backyard Baseball Day / Father's Day

Join Pablo Sanchez and the rest of the gang on Father's Day as they take over AutoZone Park! Rep your favorite Backyard Baseball team with a FREE "Melonheads" themed bucket hat for the first 1,500 fans.

Thursday, July 2nd - Saturday, July 4th - Red, White & Boom Weekend

Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with our country's favorite pastime: Baseball. From daily giveaways to postgame fireworks, this holiday weekend is packed with American-themed fun for all!

Sunday, July 5 at 1:05 p.m. - Dinosaur Day

What's better than celebrating Fourth of July weekend at the ballpark? Adding Dinosaurs to the mix! Plus, the first 500 kids (12 and under) will take home a kids dinosaur jersey designed by you, the fans!

Friday, July 17 at 7:05 p.m. - Gameshow Night

Come on down for a night full of prizes, puzzles, and big-league fun with the Memphis Redbirds!

Saturday, July 18 at 6:35 p.m. - Joey Chestnut visits AutoZone Park presented by Charbroil

Bring your appetite to this food frenzy as 17x Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut comes to AutoZone Park! Stay after the game for our Saturday fireworks show.

Sunday, July 19 at 1:05 p.m. - Christmas in July

Join Mr. and Mrs. Claus in spreading some early holiday cheer at this halfway holiday celebration! Plus, the first 500 kids (12 and under) will receive a FREE Redbirds ugly sweater t-shirt.

In addition to these promotional highlights, the Redbirds will be introducing weekly ballpark staples, such as:

$2 PBRs every Thursday home game

Presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5 Fiesta Fridays every Friday home game

Fans can purchase $5 margaritas, $5 16 oz. Dos Equis, or 2 street tacos for $5

$5 Coors Light Pregame Plaza Parties every Saturday home game

$5 Coors Light special from gates open until first pitch

Pregame Player Autographs every Friday and Saturday home game

Presented by Sylvamo

Postgame "Kids Run the Bases" every Sunday home game

Presented by Prairie Farms

"We are excited to bring another season of unique theme nights and promotions to the Memphis community," President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "Each season, we pride ourselves on bringing fun and engaging theme nights to our fans, and we believe this season will continue to live up to that standard of excellence."

Tickets for all Memphis Redbirds home games, including these newly announced promotional dates, are available now. Fans can view the complete promotional schedule and purchase tickets by visiting memphisredbirds.com/tickets, contacting the Memphis Redbirds ticket office, or following the team on social media for the latest updates, announcements, and special offers.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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