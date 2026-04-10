Mets Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Rain-Shortened Loss
Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - Early offense by the Buffalo Bisons proved to be too much to overcome, as the Syracuse Mets fell, 7-1, in a rain-shortened game on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.
After a scoreless first inning, Buffalo (6-7) jumped ahead in the bottom of the second. Riley Tirotta launched a two-run home run to left field, and later in the inning, Josh Rivera doubled and came home on a William Simoneit RBI double, giving the Bisons an early 3-0 lead.
The Bisons broke the game open in the third. RJ Schreck singled and both Josh Kasevich and Tirotta worked walks to load the bases. With two outs, Rivera crushed a grand slam to center field, extending the Buffalo lead to 7-0.
Syracuse (6-7) threatened in the second inning when José Rojas singled and Vidal Bruján walked to put two aboard, but the Mets were unable to capitalize.
The Mets finally broke through in the sixth. MJ Melendez reached and Ryan Clifford worked a walk before Christian Arroyo lined an RBI single to left field, bringing home Melendez and cutting the deficit to 7-1.
On the mound, Anderson Severino started as Syracuse's opener and pitched a scoreless first inning before Joander Suarez took over in the second. Suarez allowed 3 runs in the second inning and four runs in the third. Mike Baumann followed with a scoreless fifth inning, the final frame for the Mets' pitching staff.
The game was called after five and a half innings due to rain, sealing the 7-1 final.
Syracuse continues its series with Buffalo on Saturday afternoon with game five. Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite right-hander CJ Van Eyk for the Bisons. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets second baseman Christian Arroyo
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