WooSox Win on Friday at Polar Park

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Worcester Red Sox shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox continued their impressive start to the season as they improved to 9-3 with an 8-5 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Friday night at Polar Park thanks to a history-making cycle from shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng. The WooSox, who are in 1st -place in the International League East division, have matched their best start in franchise history as the 2022 club was also 9-3 after their first dozen games.

WooSox SS Tsung-Che Cheng had a tremendous night at the plate becoming the first WooSox player to hit for the cycle and the first for a Red Sox Triple-A player since outfielder Henry Ramos did it for the Pawtucket Red Sox on July 4, 2016 at Charlotte. The 24-year-old Cheng, from Pingtung County, Taiwan, tripled off the centerfield fence in the 2nd inning, walked in the 3rd inning, ripped an RBI double to the left-centerfield gap in the 4th inning, drilled a solo HR (#3) to leftfield in the 6th, and then laid down a perfect bunt for a single in the 8th inning as the WooSox dugout erupted and the Polar Park crowd of 6,111 saw history in the making.

Cheng, who spent his first six professional seasons in the Pittsburgh organization and made his Major League debut with the Pirates last April, was claimed off waivers by Boston from the Washington Nationals this past February 6th. He was actually claimed off waivers four different times in a span of 30 days last January 7 - February 6...first by Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh on 1/7, then the New York Mets from Tampa on 1/16, next the Nationals from the Mets on 1/28, and finally the Red Sox from the Nationals on 2/6. The WooSox and their fans are glad he has found a home at Polar Park!

Jake Bennett continued his impressive start to his first year in the Red Sox organization as the 25-year-old, 6'6" southpaw acquired from the Washington Nationals this past offseason was outstanding for the third start in row. Bennett cruised through his 5.1 inning stint, departing with a 4-0 lead and a runner on 1st base after Columbus CF Petey Halpin singled for only the second hit Bennett allowed. Halpin would score when the next batter, George Valera hit a 2-run HR off reliever Kyle Keller. That closed the book on Bennett who went 5.1 innings giving up just the 2 hits, 1 run with 0 walks and 4 strikeouts on 71 pitches (47 for strikes). Bennett has given up just 1 earned run in his 13.1 innings pitched over three starts to begin the season.

The WooSox scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning - one earned and one very unearned. Cheng led the frame with a triple off the centerfield wall and scored on a sharp groundout by 2B Vinny Capra. With two outs and Jason Delay (walk) and Braiden Ward (hit by pitch) aboard, Nate Eaton lifted a routine fly to leftfield that Columbus LF George Valera had bounce out of his glove for an error - one of five Clippers errors on the night.

Capra walked and scored on an error in the 3rd inning and Cheng added an RBI double in the 4th inning to make it 4-0 Worcester.

Columbus cut the deficit to 4-2 on Valera's 2-run HR, but Cheng answered with a solo shot in the 6th. The WooSox tacked on two more in the 7th inning as Ward was hit by a pitch for the third time in the game, scored on a rocket double off the leftfield fence by Kristian Campbell (who also had 3 walks), and Nate Eaton scampered home on a wild pitch to up the lead to 7-2.

Milan Tolentino belted a 2-run HR in the Columbus 8th, but again the Sox answered thanks to Cheng. Allan Castro led with a single setting the stage for Cheng's chance for history. After taking strike one, Cheng put down a perfect bunt down the 3rd base line and when the subsequent throw went into rightfield, Castro raced around to score and Cheng ended up at third base with his cycle as the crowd went wild.

Bennett (2-1) was the winner while Tommy Kahnle, in his second relief appearance for the WooSox, worked the final 1.1 innings allowing 1 run to notch his first save.

Red Sox RHP Kutter Crawford, who missed all of last season due to right wrist surgery, will make his first rehab start for the WooSox in game five of this 6-game series on Saturday at 4:05 pm. It will be Italian Heritage Day at Polar Park with New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito in attendance to meet fans. RHP Rorik Maltrud (0-0, 5.19) gets the start for Columbus. The game will be on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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