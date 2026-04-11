Enrique Shines In Tides Win
Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (4-9) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-7), 4-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Tides.
Down 2-0 in the seventh, Enrique Bradfield Jr. tied the game up on a two-run homer. In the eighth, Bradfield Jr. came up with the bases loaded and again came through with a two-run single to give the Tides the lead. He finished 2-for-5 with the home run and four RBI.
In the ninth, Andrew Magno came in to close out the game for the win. Game five of the series is tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Levi Wells is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Bradley Blalock is the probable for Jacksonville.
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