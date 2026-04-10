Sounds to Host WooSox for First Time at First Horizon Park

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the second homestand of the 2026 season from April 14-19 as they host the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A, Boston Red Sox) for the first time since 1991. The second home series features the first Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, four gate giveaways, and one fireworks show.

The last time a Boston Red Sox affiliate visited Nashville was back on May 23, 1991, at Greer Stadium when they were known as the Pawtucket Red Sox and defeated the Sounds in a 4-0 shutout loss. The Sounds held an overall series record of 11-10 against Pawtucket, with a 3-6 record in Nashville.

Gates for the first five games of the week will open at 5:30 featuring Peanut Free Night, Jackie Robinson Day, University of Tennessee Half-Zip Giveaway, the first Brewskis Night and the return of the viral event of Mixers at The Band Box in right field.

Gates for Sunday's game will open at 12 featuring Beyond the Label Day, which is a special day dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for individuals with Autism, Down Syndrome, and other developmental disabilities, along with their families. Our goal on this special day is to ensure that EVERYBODY has a comfortable and enjoyable experience at the ballpark. The kinds of resources that First Horizon Park will always have are Sensory Kits which are available at Guest Services, including noise-reducing headphones, and fidget tools. The ballpark will also provide a Sensory Room for guests who need a break from the noise and activity.

The home slate will begin with Peanut Free Night as you enjoy a worry-free night with no peanuts sold or distributed. Tuesday's game will also feature the first of many Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Wednesday night's game will feature Winning Wednesday and Jackie Robinson Day which is celebrated annually across the MLB and Minor League baseball, honoring the day Robinson broke MLB's color barrier in 1947. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jackie Robinson Jersey with the number 42. The second Throwback Thursday of the season features Music Bingo and fans will receive a University of Tennessee themed Shootaround basketball-style Half-Zip giveaway. The second Friday Fireworks occurs on Friday, April 17 as you begin your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with postgame fireworks at the ballpark. The fun will continue throughout the weekend on Hit City Saturday as fans will receive a Skyline Bobblehead of Jacob Misiorowski. The second home series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids will round the bases while kids 12 and under only will also receive the Sunday Ice Cream Jersey giveaway.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, April 14 vs. Worcester - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center - The list of regular concession items that will NOT be on sale are Peanuts, Cracker Jack, Reese's Pieces, M&Ms, All novelty ice creams, and Dippin' Dots.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back, and it's a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City. All fans enjoy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

$2 Tuesday - The first $2 Tuesday of the year is here, where fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

Wednesday, April 15 vs. Worcester - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Jackie Robinson Jersey giveaway presented by Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers (first 1,000 fans)

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited to round the bases postgame.

Thursday, April 16 vs. Worcester - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

University of Tennessee Shootaround Half-Zip giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans)

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

The Sounds will wear the fan-favorite throwback home uniforms presented by Budweiser and will be serving drink specials. Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

Every Thursday in The Band Box, celebrate America 250 with $1.50 Budweiser 150th Anniversary cans-while supplies last.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi for the first 500 fans and a chance to win prizes from local businesses. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stand.

Friday, April 17 vs. Worcester - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Fireworks - Kick off the start of your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Saturday, April 18 vs. Worcester - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Skyline Bobblehead featuring Jacob Misiorowski (first 2,000 fans) presented by First Horizon Bank

Wristbands at The Band Box - Where all Sounds fans have the opportunity to mingle and chat with others while they enjoy a great night of baseball presented by Jevo.

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy pregame live music under the guitar scoreboard and the many entertainment options of The Band Box.

Sunday, April 19 vs. Worcester - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 12:00 p.m.

Ice Cream Jersey (first 500 kids) - Kids 12 and Under Only. This is part of the "Sunday Ice Cream Collection Jersey" presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Sunday Family Fun Day - Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon Bank.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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