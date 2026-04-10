Logan Allen Strikes out Seven Red Sox Thursday

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Left-handed starter Logan Allen was impressive for Columbus in Thursday's away game, striking out seven over 4.2 innings of work. However his record would fall to 1-1 as the Clippers offense had a rare off-night. Worcester prevailed, 5-0.

Allen, who was won 23 games at the big league level for the Guardians, was touched up for three runs in the 2nd inning Thursday, and another charged to him shortly after departing in the 5th.

Nolan Jones stayed hot at the plate, singling twice to raise his average this season to .333. Newcomer Juan Benjamin, playing third base, collected his first career hit at the Triple-A level.

Final in Worcester. #ClipShow pic.twitter.com/0HaTMhe5bV - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 10, 2026

The loss Thursday gives Columbus a record of 7-5 this season, while Worcester improves to 8-3.

The Clippers and Red Sox meet again on Friday. Columbus returns home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 14, first pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. Make sure you don't miss the week full of special promotions and ticket offers when the Clippers host the Iowa Cubs at Huntington Park! Read More:







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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