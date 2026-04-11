Connor Gillispie Extends Scoreless Streak to 13 Innings as 'Pigs Stymie Red Wings

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Connor Gillispie once stupendous once again, firing six scoreless frames to lead the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-4) to a 7-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (6-7) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Gillispie (3-0) allowed hits to the first two batters he faced, but a pickoff sandwiched between saw him thru the first unscathed. He allowed his last hit in the second inning, but that was quickly wiped out by a double play.

The 'Pigs got on the board in support of Gillispie with two outs in the second. Pedro León legged out an infield single which saw Garrett Stubbs blaze home from second base on a mad dash with the game's first run. Liover Peguero followed with an RBI double.

Gillispie issued a two out walk in the third which proved to be the final baserunner he allowed as he sat down the final 10 he faced for a final line of six scoreless innings on just three hits and a walk, striking out six. He now has gone 13 straight scoreless frames to start the season.

In the last of the sixth, Caleb Ricketts belted a three-run homer, his first at the triple-A level to rip the game open. One more scored in the frame on a Peguero RBI knock.

Sergio Alcántara drove in a run in the eighth on a groundout before Rochester scored two consolation runs in the ninth to ruin the 'Pigs shutout bid.

Luis Perales (0-2) took the loss for Rochester, allowing two unearned runs over three innings in his start.

The 'Pigs will look for another win on Saturday, April 11th as Ryan Cusick gets the ball against Andry Lara for the Red Wings. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.