Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 10 at Lehigh Valley

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-6) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-4)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Perales (0-1, 6.23) vs. RHP Connor Gillispie (2-0, 0.00)

LEHIGH DEATH VALLEY: With a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead Thursday night, the Rochester Red Wings instead came up short, falling 8-1 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up a pair of hits and an RBI at the plate, and RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN added two hits of his own out of the leadoff spot...2B TREY LIPSCOMB picked up the Red Wings' only extra-base hit of the night, a double down the right field line in the third...Rochester looks to get back on track and ensure at least a series split tonight, sending RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound for his third start of 2026...Lehigh Valley will counter with right-hander Connor Gillispie.

FRANK(LIN) THE TANK: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN extended his on-base streak to all 10 games he's played in this season, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles at the plate...the Arkansas alum has picked up a hit in nine of those 10 games, and now holds a share of the team lead with three multi-hit performances (DYLAN CREWS, 3)...since the start of 2025 when Franklin was a member of Triple-A Iowa (CHC), he ranks among the International League-leaders in several categories, including walks (2nd, 86), OBP (3rd, .391), runs scored (T-7th, 85), OPS (9th, .810), total hits (T-9th, 133), and batting average (10th, .274)...

Franklin reached base in each of his last eight games to end 2025, giving him an 18-game on-base streak dating back to 8/31/2025 at JAX.

PINCK PANTHER: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY drove in one of Rochester's two runs in last night's loss, driving an RBI single up the middle to cap a 2-for-4 night at the plate while adding a stolen base...across nine games played at Coca-Cola Park since his Triple-A debut with Rochester on 8/27/2024, the University of Alabama product carries a .361 (13-for-36) batting average with a .750 SLG, 1.175 OPS, six XBH (4 HR, 2 2B), 11 RBI, and five stolen bases...

Pinckney is now just two hits shy of 150 as a Red Wing, 10th-most among any hitter in the Nationals era (since 2021)...current Charlotte Knight Darren Baker leads the way in that category with 321.

MY LIPS(COMB) ARE SEALED: In the top of the third last night, 2B TREY LIPSCOMB drove an 0-1 fastball the other way into the right field corner for his team-leading fourth double of the season...Lipscomb finished the night 1-for-4, adding a run scored to his line...the Maryland native led the Red Wings with 29 two-baggers a season ago, and is now T-5th in the International League with 33 since Opening Day of 2025...

Four of his five hits in April have been doubles.

SQUEAKY CLEAN: For the third consecutive game, and 10th time in their first 12 games of 2026, Rochester's defense played error-free baseball...the club has committed just three errors this season, tied for the fewest among all affiliated teams with at least 10 games played (LAD, CLE), trailing just Milwaukee (1)...eight different Red Wings have logged at least 25.0 innings without making an error in the field, the most of any Triple-A team.

LONG STORY SHORT: SS ZACK SHORT drove in the other of the Red Wings two runs last night, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single...the Kingston, New York native has now picked up a hit in five consecutive games dating back to game two on 4/3 vs. SWB, tied with OF DYLAN CREWS for the longest active streak on the team...across eight games in April, Short carries a .368/.458/.526 slash line (7-for-19) with four RBI, four walks, and a stolen base.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2007: 19 years ago today, the Red Wings held off a late Norfolk rally to win in front of the Rochester faithful, 4-3...RHP KEVIN SLOWEY picked up the win on the mound, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing one unearned run on three hits with a pair of strikeouts and no walks...three consecutive RBI singles in the bottom of the second led to all four Rochester runs, including one off the bat of CF DENARD SPAN.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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