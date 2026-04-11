Snelling Fans 12, But Winning Streak Ends with 4-2 Defeat

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Robby Snelling fanned 12 Norfolk Tides on Friday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blew a late lead in a 4-2 loss at Harbor Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (6-7) led 2-0 when Sam Huff started off the seventh with a double for the Tides (4-9). After a pair of strikeouts, Enrique Bradfield Jr. launched a game-tying home run to even things at two.

Jacksonville reliever William Kempner (0-1) issued a leadoff walk to Weston Wilson with the score still tied in the eighth. After a pair of strikeouts, Wilson advanced to third on a stolen base coupled with an error. After two more walks, Bradfield Jr. banged a base hit to center field, scoring two to give Norfolk a 4-2 advantage.

Andrew Magno walked Johnny Olmstead to begin the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his first save.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to grab an early lead in the second. Jacob Berry reached second to start the inning thanks to an infield single coupled with an error. After a walk by Nathan Martorella, a double steal put runners on second and third. Olmstead grounded out but then Ethan O'Donnell lifted a sacrifice fly to left for the game's first run.

Thanks to Snelling's brilliance, the score remained 1-0 until the seventh. Snelling struck out 12 in 5.0 shutout innings of two-hit ball before departing.

Jacksonville was able to tack on another run in the seventh. Olmstead and O'Donnell each drew walks to start the inning before Cody Morissette loaded the bases with an infield single. On an infield fly, a dropped pop up error allowed Olmstead to score, making it 2-0.

Jacksonville and Norfolk meet again in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Bradley Blalock (0-0, 1.13 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Levi Wells (1-1, 2.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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