Leonard Homers Twice in Sounds Win over Gwinnett

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Lawrenceville, GA - Nashville ended a two-game slide in Gwinnett with a 6-3 win over the Stripers on Thursday night. Eddys Leonard was the star of the offense, leaving the yard twice against his former club to help Nashville claim their first game of the six-game set. Logan Henderson was terrific on the mound to start the game with three-plus innings of no-hit ball.

After being held to just two hits in each of the first two games of the series, Nashville pieced together back-to-back hits to start Thursday's game with Jett Williams and Luis Lara hitting singles off Carlos Carrasco. Though no runs came in the first, Leonard wasted no time in the top of the second. He hit a solo homer on the second pitch he saw in his at-bat to get Nashville on the board. Henderson struck out the side in order in the bottom of the second and worked around a leadoff walk in the third to strand a runner in scoring position. The Nashville right-hander struck out his fifth of the night to begin the home half of the fourth before turning the ball over to Will Childers after 53 pitches. Childers, the Georgia native, retired both Gwinnett batters he was tasked to face as the game remained 1-0 in favor of Nashville.

Coleman Crow came on in the fifth and allowed consecutive two-out singles to keep Gwinnett at the plate. Those singles helped turn a one-run Sounds advantage into a 3-1 Gwinnett lead after Jim Jarvis homered off the Brewers' no. 27-rated prospect. Gwinnett made it four straight two-out hits with another single before Crow struck out Rowdy Tellez to get out of his first inning of work. The right-hander then stranded a pair of Gwinnett baserunners in scoring position in the sixth inning following a leadoff walk and double that placed runners on second and third with no outs to stop Gwinnett from potentially pulling away.

Williams and Lara combined for back-to-back hits once again in the top of the seventh to swing momentum back in Nashville's favor. After Lara stole second base, both were able to score on a costly two-out Gwinnett throwing error that helped even the score at 3-3. Leonard's second home run of the game came on a 3-1 pitch in the top of the eighth to once again put Nashville back in front. Crow then spun a 10-pitch three-up, three-down home half of the eighth to fully seize momentum for Nashville.

Lara made it a three-hit night with another single in the top of the ninth and moved to third on a Luke Adams single off Hunter Stratton. The Gwinnett right-hander helped to make it a 5-3 game when he delivered a wild pitch to score Lara and then Greg Jones added an additional insurance run with a RBI single of his own to make it a 6-3 game and four unanswered Nashville runs.

Back out for the ninth and his fifth inning of work, Crow eased through the Stripers lineup to earn his second win of the year. He puncuated the win with a four-pitch strikeout of former Sound Brewer Hicklen for the game's final out.

Left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second appearance of the season for Nashville on Friday night as the Sounds aim to even the series at two games a piece. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm from Gwinnett Field.

POSTGAME NOTES:

YARD WORK: Eddys Leonard clubbed his first and second home runs of the season Thursday night in Gwinnett. Leonard spent all of 2025 with Gwinnett and led their team with 20 HR and 61 RBI a season ago. His first homer of the night gave Nashville a 1-0 lead in the top of the second and then put Nashville back in front with another solo shot in the eighth to make it 4-3. Thursday night maked his ninth career multi-HR game and fourth overall in Triple-A with his last coming on August 20 at Memphis. Eight of the nine multi-HR games of his professional career have come on the road.

LARA BOARD: Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect Luis Lara added his second thre-hit game of the season on Thursday night. Lara went 3-for-4 with three singles, a pair of runs scored, and a walk as he reached base four times for Nashville. The 21-year-old is the fourth-youngest player to begin the season in the International League and hitting .351 (13-for-37) with more walks (6) than strikeouts (5). His 12 runs scored are tied for the most in the International League through 10 games played and his two home runs are tied for the team lead and he has four multi-hit games and the only Nashville player with multiple 3+ hit games so far this season.

THE LO DOWN: RHP Logan Henderson worked 3.1 no-hit innings in his first Triple-A start of the season Thursday night. Through his first 6.1 IP at Triple-A this season, the Brewers' no. 7-rated prosect (MLB Pipeline) and Baseball America's #87 overall prospect has allowed just one hit with 10 strikeouts and three walks without surrendering a run. His 6.1 IP without an earned run allowed is second on the club behind Garrett Stallings, who worked four scoreless on Wednesday.

CHILL OUT: Georgia native Will Childers (Augusta, GA) made it five straight games to begin his season without allowing a run after working 0.2 IP on Thursday night. The right-hander has allowed just three hits over his first five relief outings of the year and has seven strikeouts without a free pass issued. Childers finished the season strong with Nashville in 2025 as he did not allow a run in nine of his final 11 appearances and sported a 1.29 ERA in six games last September. Dating back to August 19, 2025, Childers has 14 scorless appearances over his last 16 Triple-A games with a 1.50 ERA and 19 stikeouts and has converted on all four save opportunities he has had. Childers leads the Brewers farm system with 11 saves and 59 appearances since the start of the 2025 season.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

Leonard Homers Twice in Sounds Win over Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds

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