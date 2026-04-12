Sounds Drop Series Finale to Gwinnett

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Lawrenceville, GA - The Nashville Sounds were taken down again with a 5-1 loss on Sunday to the Gwinnett Stripers, dropping five-of-the-six games in this week's series at Gwinnett Field. Greg Jones extended his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games as he earned a hit and drew a walk in the loss.

In the final game of this week's series, the Stripers continued their dominance at home with a lead-off solo shot by Jim Jarvis as Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. That was all starting pitcher Carlos Rodriguez allowed to cross home as a strikeout, and back-to-back flyouts got out of the frame. The Sounds threatened immediately in the top of the second inning with bases loaded but were held off the Sounds off the scoreboard.

Both pitching staffs excelled in the following four and a half innings as the Stripers held on to the lead 1-0, holding offenses scoreless on four hits and including three 1-2-3 innings. Rodriguez's day was done with two outs in the bottom of the fourth as he posted 3.2 innings, allowed one run on three hits and struck out four Stripers, while Kaleb Bowman came in and got the last out of the inning. Garrett Stallings appeared in the game for an inning of relief in the bottom of the fifth, but the Stripers grounded into a forceout which scored another run for the 2-0 deficit. Then, Gwinnett extended their lead even further to 3-0 as Jarvis posted his second RBI of the game with an RBI-double to left field off of left-hander Drew Rom.

The Sounds offense came alive in the top of the seventh as Jones got on base with a lead-off walk. After a wild pitch was made by the Stripers pitcher and Jones moved up to second, Eddys Leonard ripped a single into right field, which moved Jones to third base. Jones scored the first run on a double steal with Leonard moving to second for the 3-1 deficit still in favor of Gwinnett. However, the Stripers struck right back for a 4-1 lead off of Blake Holub. Gwinnett added more damage to the lead as reliever Joe Corbett tossed a wild pitch and scored another Striper in which the Sounds dropped the final game with a 5-1 final.

With an off-day Monday, the Sounds will return home to Nashville and host the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) for a six-game series starting on Tuesday, April 14 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

TRIPLE DIPPER: Outfielder Luis Lara hit his first career Triple-A triple in the top of the first inning and extended his hit streak to four games in Sunday's loss to the Stripers. Lara has recorded 13 triples in his six-year professional career, including today's triple. The 21-year-old Brewers' prospect had a single-season career-high with four triples during the 2022 season for the Dominican Brewers. During the 2025 season, the Sounds recorded a season-high with two triples in a single game against the Iowa Cubs on June 19, 2025.

ON-PACE STREAK: Outfielder Greg Jones continues his hot start to the season as he went 1-for-3, with a run and a walk, getting on base in all 13 games this season. The last time a Sounds hitter got on base in at least 13 consecutive games was by Raynel Delgado from May 29-June 18 last season, posting a .269 batting average (14-for-52), six runs, two doubles, and six RBI. Nick Martini continues to hold the lead for the on-base streak with 66 consecutive games during the 2018 season from April 14-September 1 as he posted a .326 batting average (79-for-242), 40 runs, 14 extra-base hits, six homers and 37 RBI.

LONE-RUN: Nashville was held to just one run in Sunday's loss to the Stripers and was the fourth time in this week's series that the Sounds were held to less than one run. The Sounds are 0-5, including Sunday's 5-1 loss, when scoring three runs or less in a game. The team did not show much success last season as they were 15-41 when scoring three runs or less, including getting shutout in seven games.

ROUGH SERIES: The Sounds dropped their second series of the 2026 season to the Stripers, losing five games this week to the Stripers. The last time Nashville dropped a series by more than five games was against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from August 5-10 during the 2025 season when they were swept in six games. Nashville dropped its third consecutive game which stands as the longest losing streak through 14 games, while their longest losing streak was six games last season also against the Jumbo Shrimp.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.