Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 12 at Lehigh Valley

Published on April 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (7-7) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-5)

Sunday - 1:15 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Riley Cornelio (1-0, 2.89) vs. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.00)

WEEKEND WARRIORS: Kicking off a warm April weekend in Allentown, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a shutout victory for the third time in the last two seasons, 5-0...RHP ANDRY LARA dominated for 5.0 innings without allowing a run on the mound, while striking out five. RF DYLAN CREWS turned in a multi-hit night going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ logged his third multi-RBI performance of the season...Rochester looks to secure a series victory in the finale this afternoon, sending RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound for the second time this week, this time against IronPigs southpaw Tucker Davidson...

With last night's win, Rochester has now made seven consecutive trips to Coca-Cola Park without a series loss, dating back to 4/19-24 in 2022.

LF ROBERT HASSELL III reached base three times in the victory via three walks...the Red Wings are T-4th in the International League with 73 free passes in 2026, a category they have not ranked among the top five in since 2016 (3rd).

TOMB RAIDER: RHP ANDRY LARA made his second start (3rd app.) of the season last night, and turned in 5.0 scoreless innings on a pair of hits, while striking out five and walking one en route to his second Triple-A victory (first since 8/8/25 at NOR)...This marks the first time he's logged 5.0 shutout innings at the Triple-A level, and is his longest scoreless outing since 9/6/2024 at Bowie (BAL), with Double-A Harrisburg...

The victory marked the 25th of his professional career.

Lara is now just one out away from 450.0 innings pitched since he was signed by Washington as an international free agent on 7/2/2019.

STEADY EDDY: RHP EDDY YEAN turned in 2.0 hitless innings to preserve last night's victory, while striking out three and walking one...he has yet to allow a hit through all six of his appearances this season, the longest streak this season in Minor League baseball...Yean is the fourth Red Wings pitcher since at least 2004 to turn in six consecutive hitless outings, joining Anthony Slama (twice in 2010), Ryan O'Rourke (2015), and Carl Edwards Jr. (2022)...

Among all International League relievers with at least 5.0 innings pitched, Yean ranks eighth with a 0.50 WHIP.

IF YOU'RE CHAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO launched his first homer of the season last night, a 389-foot shot that came off the bat at 109.9 MPH and sailed over the left field wall...since joining Rochester on 7/30/2024, Chaparro leads all Red Wings (min. 100 AB) with .065 home runs per plate appearance.

CREWSIN' FOR A BRUISIN: RF DYLAN CREWS turned in a multi-hit night, his third of the 2026 campaign...the Louisiana State University product is second in RBI for Rochester this season with nine, trailing only ABIMELEC ORTIZ (9) after going 2-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs scored.

OR-TIZ THE SEASON: DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ had Rochester's only multi-RBI performance in last night's win, going 1-for-5 with a two-RBI single in the third inning...the Nationals offseason acquisition now ranks among the top three Red Wing leaders in homers (T-1st, 1), RBI (1st, 9), walks (1st, 11), OBP (2nd, .414), XBH (T-2nd, 4), OPS (3rd, .778), and runs (T-3rd, 8).

TREYWAY: Responsible for one of the Red Wings two multi-hit performances last night, SS TREY LIPSCOMB finished the contest 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of singles while adding a walk...across four games as the starting shortstop this season, Lipscomb is hitting .333 (4-for-12) with a home run, a double, and a 1.052 OPS...the Tennessee alum now has 189 hits with Rochester since his Triple-A debut in 2024, eighth-most among any Rochester hitter since 2015, and fifth-most in the Nationals era (since 2021).

NO NEED TO BE FRANK(LIN): CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN extended his team-leading on-base streak to all 12 games he's played in this season, and 20 dating back to 8/31/2025 at JAX...the Kansas City native finished the night 1-for-4 at the plate, with a walk, a run scored, and a stolen base...since his Triple-A debut with Iowa on 3/28/2025, Franklin now leads all International League hitters with 89 walks...

Franklin has now played in 350 career Minor League games and has tallied 325 hits, 234 walks, and 233 runs scored.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2018: On this day eight years ago, the Red Wings out-lasted Gwinnett in a 14-inning marathon that lasted four hours and 10 minutes, 7-6...RF JAKE CAVE paced the offense, reaching base five times in the contest, going 4-for-5 with four singles and a walk while driving in an RBI...SS GREGORIO PETIT, C WILLIANS ASTUDILLO, and LF NICK BUSS all put together multi-hit performances in the victory.







International League Stories from April 12, 2026

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