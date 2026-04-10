SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 10, 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Durham Bulls (2-9) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-3)

April 10, 2026 | Game 12 & 13 | Home Game 3 & 4 | PNC Field | DH First Pitch 4:35 P.M.

Game 1: #2 RH Brody Hopkins (0-0, 1.00) vs #3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (0-1, 1.80)

Game 2: TBA vs #2 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-0, 2.45)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 9, 2026) - The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Durham Bulls 5-4 on Thursday night at PNC Field. Ali Sánchez played hero with a moon-shot to left field to call game in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Once again, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board first in the first frame. Jasson Domínguez and Oswaldo Cabrera led off the contest with back-to-back singles. A pair of groundouts from Spencer Jones and Seth Brown pushed runners across for a 2-0 advantage.

Yankees #22 prospect Brendan Beck was stellar to start the contest sitting down the first eleven batters he faced and racking up six strikeouts.

In the fifth, Durham started gaining momentum. A ground rule double and a base hit put two in scoring position. Tampa Bay's #3 prospect Jacob Melton stole home to score the Bulls first run of the game. A two-run two-bagger off the bat of Victor Mesa Jr. made it 3-2.

SWB rallied back in the next inning led off by a Paul DeJung double. Jonathan Ornelas followed with a single to put two aboard. A third straight knock from Domínguez plated DeJung to tie things up. Max Schuemann's RBI single gave the RailRiders a 4-3 lead.

Reliever Angel Chivilli retired every hitter he faced to keep SWB on top. Yovanny Cruz (W, 3-0)(BS, 1) took on the ninth and walked Carson Williams to start the frame. Williams raced to third on a pickoff error from Cruz. A fielder's choice allowed him to score to knot the contest up at four.

It wasn't over as the home team had the bottom of the ninth to work with. Durham's Chris Clark (L, 0-1) struck out the first two batters swinging. Down to their final out, Sánchez stepped up to the plate. After taking a first pitch strike, he hammered a curveball deep to left field to walk off the game 5-4.

NEWS & NOTES

YOUR FAVORITE PROSPECT'S FAVORITE PROSPECTS: Yankees #3 prospect Elmer Rodríguez and Yankees #2 prospect Carlos Lagrange, both 22 years-old, are set to make the starts in today's doubleheader. It marks the third time this season that Lagrange will pitch in a doubleheader. He was rated by Baseball America as having the "Best Fastball" and "Best Changeup" in the Yankees organization. MLB Pipeline also named him baseball's 79th overall prospect. Rodríguez has impressed in his first start of the season, allowing just one earned run in five innings of work. Last season, Baseball America named him the Yankees' 2025 Minor League "Player of the Year" after going 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA through three total minor league levels.

PITCHING NOTES- SWB pitching has had impressive control and command this summer. The RailRiders boast a 3.46 earned run average, second in the International League to Gwinnett with a 2.67 ERA. In addition, and I am hesitant to bring attention to this; the pitchers have given up just five home runs. This is the second least in the Triple-A to Nashville who has only allowed two.

LONG BALL LEVERAGE - The RailRiders have totaled 18 home runs on the season, second most in all of Triple-A. Only the Iowa Cubs have more with 24 total. Nine different players have at least one long ball for SWB, while Yanquiel Fernández leads the team with five. Both Ernesto Mártinez Jr. and Spencer Jones each smacked a grand slam. Last night, Sánchez recorded the first walk-off home run last night since Everson Pereira did so in May of 2025.

THE LAST TEN - In the last ten seasons, the RailRiders have only had an 8-3 record through the first eleven contests once before. Back in 2021, the team had early winning ways and went on to boast a 75-52 record under manager Doug Davis. That team held a 10-3 after 13 games so we will see if the 2026 RailRiders can keep up the pace.

WINNING WAYS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is riding a six-game win streak. The team began by winning the last four contests in Rochester to cap off a series victory. After having won two close contests against Durham at home, the RailRiders will have to complete a doubleheader sweep.

DOUBLEHEADER DUTY - This is the RailRiders third doubleheader day of the season. They split the first out in Buffalo after winning the initial contest. However, they took the sweep against Rochester last Friday.

Durham Bulls (2-9) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-3) April 10, 2026 | Game 12 & 13 | Home Game 3 & 4 | PNC Field | DH First Pitch 4:35 P.M.

Game 1: #2 RH Brody Hopkins (0-0, 1.00) vs #3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (0-1, 1.80) Game 2: TBA vs #2 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-0, 2.45)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 9, 2026) - The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Durham Bulls 5-4 on Thursday night at PNC Field. Ali Sánchez played hero with a moon-shot to left field to call game in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Once again, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board first in the first frame. Jasson Domínguez and Oswaldo Cabrera led off the contest with back-to-back singles. A pair of groundouts from Spencer Jones and Seth Brown pushed runners across for a 2-0 advantage.

Yankees #22 prospect Brendan Beck was stellar to start the contest sitting down the first eleven batters he faced and racking up six strikeouts.

In the fifth, Durham started gaining momentum. A ground rule double and a base hit put two in scoring position. Tampa Bay's #3 prospect Jacob Melton stole home to score the Bulls first run of the game. A two-run two-bagger off the bat of Victor Mesa Jr. made it 3-2.

SWB rallied back in the next inning led off by a Paul DeJung double. Jonathan Ornelas followed with a single to put two aboard. A third straight knock from Domínguez plated DeJung to tie things up. Max Schuemann's RBI single gave the RailRiders a 4-3 lead.

Reliever Angel Chivilli retired every hitter he faced to keep SWB on top. Yovanny Cruz (W, 3-0)(BS, 1) took on the ninth and walked Carson Williams to start the frame. Williams raced to third on a pickoff error from Cruz. A fielder's choice allowed him to score to knot the contest up at four.

It wasn't over as the home team had the bottom of the ninth to work with. Durham's Chris Clark (L, 0-1) struck out the first two batters swinging. Down to their final out, Sánchez stepped up to the plate. After taking a first pitch strike, he hammered a curveball deep to left field to walk off the game 5-4.

NEWS & NOTES

YOUR FAVORITE PROSPECT'S FAVORITE PROSPECTS: Yankees #3 prospect Elmer Rodríguez and Yankees #2 prospect Carlos Lagrange, both 22 years-old, are set to make the starts in today's doubleheader. It marks the third time this season that Lagrange will pitch in a doubleheader. He was rated by Baseball America as having the "Best Fastball" and "Best Changeup" in the Yankees organization. MLB Pipeline also named him baseball's 79th overall prospect. Rodríguez has impressed in his first start of the season, allowing just one earned run in five innings of work. Last season, Baseball America named him the Yankees' 2025 Minor League "Player of the Year" after going 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA through three total minor league levels.

PITCHING NOTES- SWB pitching has had impressive control and command this summer. The RailRiders boast a 3.46 earned run average, second in the International League to Gwinnett with a 2.67 ERA. In addition, and I am hesitant to bring attention to this; the pitchers have given up just five home runs. This is the second least in the Triple-A to Nashville who has only allowed two.

LONG BALL LEVERAGE - The RailRiders have totaled 18 home runs on the season, second most in all of Triple-A. Only the Iowa Cubs have more with 24 total. Nine different players have at least one long ball for SWB, while Yanquiel Fernández leads the team with five. Both Ernesto Mártinez Jr. and Spencer Jones each smacked a grand slam. Last night, Sánchez recorded the first walk-off home run last night since Everson Pereira did so in May of 2025.

THE LAST TEN - In the last ten seasons, the RailRiders have only had an 8-3 record through the first eleven contests once before. Back in 2021, the team had early winning ways and went on to boast a 75-52 record under manager Doug Davis. That team held a 10-3 after 13 games so we will see if the 2026 RailRiders can keep up the pace.

WINNING WAYS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is riding a six-game win streak. The team began by winning the last four contests in Rochester to cap off a series victory. After having won two close contests against Durham at home, the RailRiders will have to complete a doubleheader sweep.

DOUBLEHEADER DUTY - This is the RailRiders third doubleheader day of the season. They split the first out in Buffalo after winning the initial contest. However, they took the sweep against Rochester last Friday.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.