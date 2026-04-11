Camilletti Delivers Game-Winner in the 10th

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights pulled out all the stops on Friday night and earned a dramatic 9-8 victory over the Memphis Redbirds. The game needed an extra frame to decide the winner. Thankfully, Mario Camilletti came through for the home team with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the tenth.

Memphis needed a late game rally just to force extras. The Knights built a 7-0 lead over the contest's first six innings. Dru Baker opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second. Oliver Dunn made the tally 2-0 when he homered in the third.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, Charlotte's offense displayed patience and timely hitting on their way to a five-spot. Michael Turner and LaMonte Wade Jr. both collected RBI base hits while Camilletti and Sam Antonacci each worked bases-loaded walks.

The Redbrids responded with seven runs in the top of the seventh and knotted the game up at the stretch. Drew Romo's solo Home Run briefly put the Knights back on top; however, Memphis once again rallied to tie the score.

Tyler Davis worked a scoreless top of the tenth in order to set the stage for Camilletti's fireworks in the bottom half. Knights pitchers Hagen Smith and Wikelman Gonzalez combined for five shutout stanzas to set the tone early on.

The series now sits at two games apiece with a pair of matchups set for the weekend at Truist Field. Saturday's first pitch is slated for 6:05pm ET.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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