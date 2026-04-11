Hens Fall Just Short in One-Run Game

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







In the Friday night lights on April 10, 2026 your Toledo Mud Hens once again battled the St. Paul Saints, where after a tough, back-and-forth game, they fell 4-3. The starting pitchers for the night were Dylan File (Hens) and Connor Prielipp (Saints).

The Mud Hens get things going on the basepaths in the bottom of the third, when Ben Malgeri singles on a line drive to left. Max Clark then earns himself a walk after a full count, putting runners on first and second. Next, Hao-Yu Lee hits a single up the middle. This allows Clark to advance to third, and Malgeri scores from second, gaining the Hens the first lead of the game at 1-0. The scoring doesn't stop there. Jace Jung hits a double to deep right field and Clark scores. This puts the score at 2-0 (Hens), after 3 complete innings.

The Saints quickly respond just a half inning later in the top of the 4th. Things start off with Emmanuel Rodriguez singling to right field on a hard hit ball. Orlando Arcia then hits a shot down the third base line, scoring Rodriguez from first, cutting the deficit in half (2-1). They continue to gain runs when Aaron Sabato hits a sac fly to left field and Arcia scores. This ties the game at 2-2 and remains this way for the rest of the inning.

St. Paul is the next to strike in the top of the 5th. Walker Jenkins draws a walk and then advances to second on a stolen bag. Gabriel Gonzalez then singles in the 5-6 hole allowing Jenkins to move up a base to third. Next, Alan Roden walks, loading the bases. Emmanuel Rodriguez comes up to the plate once again and he hits a sac fly to deep right center and with that Jenkins scores. The Saints are able to score one more in the inning. After Orlando Arcia walks, reloading the bases with 1 out, Eric Wagaman singles to center field, scoring Gonzalez. This puts the score at 4-2 (Saints) after 5.5 innings.

From there, the game quieted down, both teams managed a few hits and drew some walks. Until the bottom of the 9th, when, with two outs Max Clark steps up to the plate. With a last-ditch effort he hammers the ball to right center and sprints his way around the bases. He slides into third as the ball is thrown over from the outfield, it bounces out of play and he ends up scoring on the error. This puts the game at 4-3 (Saints). However, in the end, the comeback falls short and the Toledo Mud Hens lose by one run to the St. Paul Saints.

The Hens used four pitchers throughout the night, while the Saints ended it on five. Trent Baker (Saints) is awarded the win for tonight's game and Cole Waites (Hens) is given the loss. Both teams will be back in Toledo tomorrow night at 5:05 P.M.

Notables:

Pitching:

Konnor Pilkington

2.0 IP (1 H, 0 ER, 2 SO)

Hitting:

Max Clark

2-4 (3B, BB, 2R, SB)







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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