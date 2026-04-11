Iowa Swept in Doubleheader by Omaha

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (7-6) were swept in a doubleheader by the Omaha Storm Chasers (7-6) on Friday night at Principal Park.

In the first game, Omaha took an early lead after scoring three runs in the second inning. After being held scoreless through the first four innings, Iowa responded in the fifth inning with a two-run home run by Christian Bethancourt.

Omaha scored an additional run in the sixth inning, before RBI knocks by Pedro Ramirez and B.J. Murray Jr tied the game at 4-4.

The game went to extra innings, with Iowa having a chance to walk it off in the eighth inning, but were unable to capitalize. Omaha hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning to go up 6-4. After getting two men on base, Iowa brought the winning run to the plate but hit two line drive outs to end game one.

The I-Cubs offense scored their only run of the second game in the first inning on an RBI single by Murray. Omaha went on to score four runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. Iowa only managed three baserunners from the third inning on. Omaha added two runs in the sixth inning to close the scoring at 6-1 and sweep the doubleheader.

Iowa looks to bounce back in their six game series against Omaha on Saturday, with first pitch slated for 3:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.