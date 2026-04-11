Red Wings Stumble, Lose to IronPigs for Second-Straight Night

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings (6-7) came up short for a second consecutive contest Friday night, falling to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-4), 7-2. DH Robert Hassell III turned in the Red Wings only multi-hit performance in the contest, while adding one of their two runs. RF Andrew Pinckney drove in Rochester's first run of the contest in the ninth, and has now driven in an RBI in three consecutive games.

Lehigh Valley struck first in the bottom of the second, kicked off when C Garrett Stubbs reached base on a dropped third strike that turned into a passed ball, allowing him to advance safely to first. Stubbs then stole second to move into scoring position before CF Pedro León chopped a soft ground ball toward first base with two outs. The ball was not hit hard, but it found enough space to bring Stubbs home from second and give the IronPigs an early 1-0 lead. Lehigh Valley added another run in the following at-bat when 2B Liover Peguero notched a run-scoring double. The ball came off the bat at 111.2 mph, allowing León to score easily and extend the IronPigs' lead to 2-0.

After three scoreless frames, the IronPigs struck again in the bottom of the sixth. Garrett Stubbs started the inning off with a walk, and soon after moved over to second on a single from 3B Carter Kieboom. 1B Caleb Ricketts then smashed a three-run home run over the right-center field fence to extend the IronPigs lead to 5-0. The half-inning continued as Pedro Leon reached first on a fielding error, stole second, and advanced over to third when the throw sailed into center field. Liover Peguero then singled on a 2-2 sinker, which allowed Leon to score, increasing the lead to 6-0.

Pedro Leon started the action for the Pigs in the bottom of the eighth with a single on an 0-1 pitch. Liover Peguero tacked on another single on a ground ball to center field, moving PR Óscar Mercado over to second. Following a pitching change, LF Christian Cairo walked to load the bases for the Pigs. SS Sergio Alcantara grounded out to third base, but not without sending a run home, increasing the lead to 7-0.

In a last effort from the Red Wings in the top of the ninth, 1B Abimelec Ortiz started the inning with a single to center field. Following a strikeout, Robert Hassell III sent a line drive to center field for another single. Andrew Pinckney then added another single, allowing Ortiz to cross home and put the Wings on the board, 7-1. 2B Trey Lipscomb then grounded into a forceout which scored Hassell III, bringing Rochester within five runs. This would be the last run of the game, finishing in a 7-2 victory for the IronPigs.

RHP Luis Perales got the start for Rochester in tonight's contest and lasted 3.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with three punchouts and one walk. LHP Erik Tolman was first out of the bullpen and covered the final 1.1 innings of the fourth and fifth, striking out one and walking one while holding the IronPigs hitless. RHP Chandler Champlain followed and handled the bulk of the middle innings, pitching 3.1 innings from the fifth through the seventh while surrendering five runs, four earned, on eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk. LHP Zach Penrod entered in the eighth and finished the inning, recording two outs with one strikeout and one walk. ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Rochester's Player of the Game goes to DH Robert Hassell III. The Tennessee native finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored at the plate. The multi-hit performance increased Hassell's batting average to .458 (22-for-48) across 11 career games at Coca-Cola Park.

The Red Wings and IronPigs will meet for a fifth time Saturday night, as Rochester looks to move back to .500 and ensure at least a series split. RHP Andry Lara will toe the rubber for the Red Wings, and the IronPigs will counter with RHP Ryan Cusick. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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