Bulls Top SWB Late

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Moosic, PA - The Durham Bulls erupted for eight runs in the top of the seventh to win the opener of Friday's doubleheader over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10-2 at PNC Field.

The second game was postponed due to rain.

With the game tied 2-2, the Bulls (3-9) sent 11 batters to the plate and scored all eight runs with two outs. Carson Williams led off the frame by getting hit by a pitch. After a strikeout, Williams stole second base on a tight play at the bag. RailRiders catcher Payton Henry and manage Shelley Duncan were ejected by plate umpire Nate Diederich for arguing the call at second base. Following the argument delay, a walk followed to put two runners on. Blake Sabol then drove a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall to put Durham up 5-2. After three straight walks, Raynel Delgado guided a two-run single to center, with Williams then connecting for a three-run shot to right-center to cap the eight-run inning.

Evan Reifert (W, 1-0) earned the victory by recording the final six outs of the game.

The Bulls spotted the RailRiders (8-4) a 2-0 lead in the first when Yanquiel Fernandez sliced a double just inside the left field line to bring home a pair of runs against starter Brody Hopkins. Hopkins battled through four more innings, allowing only the first inning runs, stranding six baserunners across his outing.

Justyn-Henry Malloy connected for a solo homer in the third inning to bring Durham within 2-1. Later in the inning, Victor Mesa doubled with two outs, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored the tying run on an errant pickoff throw to third base by Elmer Rodriguez.

The series continues Saturday at 3:05 PM ET with Chase Solesky and Jonny Cuevas slated to throw the doubleheader against Scranton.

Notes: The Bulls claimed their first win in the series thanks to their biggest inning of the season, an eight-run seventh... Malloy reached base all three trips in the opener, with a pair of walks and a pull-side home run in the third... Catcher Dom Keegan took a foul tip off of his throwing hand early in the game, and after a few minutes of tests by the athletic training staff, continued in the game. Keegan was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning - Logan Davidson - who technically had two pinch-hit at-bats in the seventh inning. Sabol moved from first base to catch the final three outs... Had game two been played, it would have represented Carson Williams' first-ever pro game at second base. All of Carson's major league games with Tampa Bay have been at shortstop, with all but six of his minor league games at short as well. Williams started six games at third base last season for Durham. However, with the game postponed, Williams was thwarted his opportunity to play second base.... The opener featured two of MiLB's top 100 players, with Brody Hopkins (5IP/2ER) matching against Elmer Rodriguez (5IP/1ER).







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.