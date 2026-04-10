Bats Return Home for Upcoming Homestand against Toledo

Published on April 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return home next week for their next series at Louisville Slugger Field. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, April 14 to Sunday, April 19 against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The week features a variety of different promotions for fans to enjoy, including our Dog Night where fans can buy special tickets to bring their furry friends to the ballpark, Derby 152 Night where the famous Kentucky Derby trophy will be available for photos, the first Mashers game of the season, and Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field, where fans can enjoy one of the most iconic city traditions in a day full of activities and events at the ballpark.

Beginning this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Talk Radio 1080 AM on Wednesday, April 15, while streaming Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from April 10, 2026

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