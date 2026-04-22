Bulls Walked off by Pigs

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Allentown, PA - Caleb Ricketts hit a game-winning home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth to lift Lehigh Valley past the Durham Bulls 8-7 at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday night.

Ricketts, who had already homered and doubled twice, hit the second pitch of the ninth off of Bulls reliever Cam Hill (L, 0-1) over the right field wall to cap Lehigh Valley's fifth win in seven games over the Bulls (8-14).

Durham held three separate leads in the game, only to watch the Iron Pigs (12-10) fight back.

The Bulls took a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to three walks from Iron Pigs starter Jean Cabrera, who forced home a run and allowed an infield single to Homer Bush to plate a second.

After Lehigh Valley tied the game against Bulls starter Marcus Johnson (4IP/4H/4ER/2W/2K), the Bulls went ahead in the second when Carson Williams rolled a single to center to bring home Jacob Melton.

Lehigh Valley scored twice in the third for its first lead, but Durham pushed back into the lead with two runs in the fourth. Brock Jones scored from third on a wild pitch, then Bush walked with the bases loaded later in the inning to put Durham ahead 5-4. The Bulls appeared to score another run in the frame, but Melton was called out at home plate by Alex Shears. Melton broke for home on a grounder to shortstop. Christian Cairo's throw arrived high and Melton's left hand appeared to cross home plate well ahead of the tag, but Melton was called out to neutralize the inning.

The Bulls picked up 12 hits and eight walks offensively, but stranded 12 baserunners in the game.

Bush went 3-4 with a walk, two steals and two RBI in his Triple-A debut. Melton went 3-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two steals.

The Bulls stole eight bases in the game, and only saw Williams picked off at first base.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET with Brody Hopkins (0-1, 2.45) expected to start against Bryse Wilson (0-2, 12.71).

Notes: Bush, who was expected to break camp with Durham at the outset of the season, was activated off of the injured list to rehab with Charleston over the weekend. He was added to the Bulls' active roster ahead of Tuesday night's game and started in left field....

The Bulls stole 20 bases in the six games against Lehigh Valley in Durham earlier this season. Durham was a perfect eight-for-eight in steals on Tuesday night... The Bulls fell to 2-6 in one-run games.... Catcher Dom Keegan was perfect once again in overturning missed calls by home plate umpires. Keegan overturned one in the fourth and another in the sixth off Alex Shears, one of which overturned a ball into a strikeout.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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