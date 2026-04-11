Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 11 at Lehigh Valley

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-7) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-4)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (0-1, 7.50) vs. RHP Ryan Cusick (0-0, 5.63)

GREASE FIRE: The Rochester Red Wings came up short for a second consecutive contest Friday night, falling to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 7-2...DH ROBERT HASSELL III turned in the Red Wings only multi-hit performance in the contest, while adding one of their two runs...RF ANDREW PINCKNEY drove in Rochester's first run of the contest in the ninth via an RBI single...the Red Wings look to get back on track in game five of the series tonight, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound to face IronPigs RHP Ryan Cusick.

KING ROBERT REIGNS: DH ROBERT HASSELL III added another pair of hits at Coca-Cola park last night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored in the losing effort...across the first seven road games of 2026, the former first-round pick is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with a .394 OBP...at the Triple-A level since making his debut with the Red Wings on 9/2/2024, Hassell carries a .331 average (57-for-172) in games away from ESL Ballpark, with 22 of those 57 hits coming at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown...

Hassell III now has three multi-hit games this season, tied with CF DYLAN CREWS and LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN for the team lead.

PASS THE BATON: After lacing a sharp single up the middle in the top of the first last night, LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN extended his on-base streak to all 11 games this season, and 19 games dating back to 8/31/2025 at JAX...11 consecutive games on-base is tied with INF YOHANDY MORALES for the longest active streak on the club...both streaks started on Opening Day (3/27), marking the third time since at least 2004 that a pair of Red Wings teammates have opened the season with an on-base streak of at least 10 games...the two join James Wood (11 G) and current IronPig Carter Kieboom (15 G) in 2024, and Nick Banks (12 G) and Luis Garcia Jr. (12 G) in 2022.

SLEEP PERALES DEMON: RHP LUIS PERALES made his third start as a member of the Red Wings last night, and allowed a pair of unearned runs on two hits, with three strikeouts and a walk...two of Perales' fastballs registered north of 100 MPH, giving him six total in 2026...six pitches 100 MPH or faster is tied with Indianapolis RHP Antwone Kelly for the most among all starting pitchers in Triple-A this season.

PINCK OF THE LITTER: With his RBI single in the ninth inning last night RF ANDREW PINCKNEY has now logged a hit and driven in a run in three consecutive games, giving him seven RBI this season to pull him into a three-way tie for the team lead with CF DYLAN CREWS and DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ ...this marks the first time Pinckney has notched a hit and an RBI in three-straight games since 8/7-9 in 2025 at Norfolk...

Pinckney is now just one hit shy of 150 as a Red Wing, 10th-most in the Nationals era (since 2021) and four behind current IronPig and former Red Wing INF Carter Kieboom.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2015: 11 years ago today, the Red Wings offense broke a 0-0 tie in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off against Buffalo, 2-0...C JOSMIL PINTO logged Rochester's only two hits of the game including the game-winning blow, a two-run shot over the left-center field wall...on the mound, the Red Wings got 7.0 shutout innings from LHP TAYLOR ROGERS, and scoreless appearances from RHP RYAN PRESSLEY (1.2 IP) and LHP CALEB THIELBAR (0.1 IP).







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 11 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings

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