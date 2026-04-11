SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 11, 2026

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Durham Bulls (3-9) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-4)

April 11, 2026 | Game 13 & 14 | Home Game 3 & 5 | PNC Field | DH First Pitch 3:05 P.M.

Game 1: RH Chase Solesky (0-0, 6.43) vs #2 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-0, 2.45)

Game 2: RH Jonny Cuevas (0-0, 4.05) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (0-0, 0.00)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 10, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 10-2 decision to the Durham Bulls in game one of a doubleheader on Friday night at PNC Field. Game two was postponed due to rain.

Game one featured a pair of top pitching prospects with Yankees' #3 prospect Elmer Rodriguez facing the Rays' #2 prospect Brody Hopkins. The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the first off Hopkins. Jasson Domínguez singled, and Yankees' #6 Prospect Spencer Jones walked before Yanquiel Fernández doubled both home to take an early 2-0 edge.

A solo homerun from Durham's Justyn-Henry Malloy off Rodriguez cut the lead in half in the top of the third. Later in the inning, Victor Mesa Jr. doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a throwing error to tie the game.

Rodriguez and Hopkins each worked five innings before both teams reached into their respective bullpens. Yankees' #28 prospect Harrison Cohen tossed a clean sixth but allowed a three-run homer to Blake Sabol in the top of the seventh, breaking the tie and putting Durham ahead 5-2. Raynel Delgado's two-run single with the bases loaded and Carson Williams' three-run home run gave Durham an eight-run advantage and capped the scoring.

Rodriguez allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, while striking out five. Hopkins surrendered two runs on four hits and walked five. Evan Reifert (1-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit in the win. Cohen (0-1) took the loss, tossing 1.2 innings, giving up five runs on one hit, and walking three and hitting one.

NEWS & NOTES

DOUBLEHEADER DUTY - This is the RailRiders third doubleheader day of the season. They split the first out in Buffalo after winning the initial contest. However, they took the sweep against Rochester last Friday.

HAUNTING ERRORS - SWB has had some struggles in the field early on. The team has totaled seventeen errors, the second most in Triple-A to Worcester with 18. These errors have been costly not just in allowing runs but in relinquishing wins. Paul DeJung and Payton Henry each have three while seven different RailRiders have had at least one.

PROSPECT TIME: Yankees #2 prospect Carlos Lagrange, 22, is set to make the game one start in today's doubleheader. It marks the third time this season that Lagrange will pitch in a doubleheader. He was rated by Baseball America as having the "Best Fastball" and "Best Changeup" in the Yankees organization. MLB Pipeline also named him baseball's 79th overall prospect. This will be his third start of the season. Lagrange has given up just one run in each of his two prior starts to hold a 2.45 earned run average in 7.1 innings of work. He's allowed just five hits and five walks with five total strikeouts.

PLAY THEM ALL - Ernesto Martinez Jr. is the last man standing after having played in all 12 games that the RailRiders have had. Only five players have had just one game off, including Oswaldo Cabrera and Spencer Jones.

JASSON'S A JET - Jasson Domínguez leads the team with four steals on the season in ten contests played. He also leads the team with 15 total hits and nine runs scored. Domínguez has smacked two home runs, both as the first batter of the game. The switch-hitter is batting .375 with eight runs batted in. The 23-year-old is coming off a summer spent entirely on the big-league club roster. With New York, he played in 123 games for a .257 batting average in his first full season. Domínguez had ten homers and 47 runs batted in for the Yankees.

IT'S A TEAM GAME - The RailRiders lead the International League in batting average holding a .276 through a dozen contests. The team's eighteen home runs rank them fourth in the league with one game less played.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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