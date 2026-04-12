RailRiders Rebound to Split with Durham Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader against the Durham Bulls on Saturday at PNC Field. The home team dropped the first game 4-2 but bounced back in game two with a 9-5 victory.

In game one, the RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning off Durham starter Chase Solesky. After Jasson Domínguez reached on a walk and stole second, Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones drove him home with an RBI single for a 1-0 edge.

Yankees #2 Prospect Carlos Lagrange started for the RailRiders and held the Bulls scoreless until the top of the fourth when Logan Davidson lifted a two-run homer to put Durham ahead 2-1. Rays' rehabber Gavin Lux extended the lead in the sixth with a two-run RBI double down the first base side to pull ahead three runs.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders got a run back when Paul DeJong smoked his third homer of the year, 105 MPH over the left field wall to close the offense.

Lagrange (0-1) took the loss, tossing 3.1 frames, striking out eight, and allowing two runs on two hits in his third Triple-A start. Solesky (1-0) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight. Cam Booser (S,1) worked the seventh for the save.

In game two, Durham struck first in the third inning against RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein. Victor Mesa Jr. hit an RBI double to score Bryan Broecker, giving the Bulls a 1-0 lead. The visitors extended the advantage in the fourth when Carson Williams hit a solo homer to left field for a two-run cushion.

Durham's starting pitcher Jonny Cuevas retired the first nine batters he faced until Scranton/Wilkes-Barre unloaded with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Domínguez walked to lead off the frame and advanced to second on an Oswaldo Cabrera single. Both runners moved into scoring position on a double steal and crossed on an RBI single from Jones to knot the game at two. After Yanquiel Fernández reached on an error, Seth Brown put the RailRiders ahead 5-2 with a three-run blast to right field. With two outs, Jonathan Ornelas walked, took second on a throwing error, and scored on a Duke Ellis single for a four-run advantage.

The Bulls responded with a two-run fifth. A pitch hit Broecker, who scored on a fielding error, and Mesa Jr. crossed on a Raynel Delgado groundout to pull within two.

The RailRiders answered in the home half of the frame. Jones smashed a four-seam fastball offering from Alex Cook over the left field wall for a 7-4 lead.

Yerry De Los Santos came on in relief for the sixth and allowed a Carson Williams double, followed by a Henry-Malloy single to cut the RailRiders' advantage to two. With two Durham runners aboard, De Los Santos worked out of trouble, striking out consecutive batters to hold the lead going into the seventh.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Duke Ellis, Dominguez, and Cabrera walked to load the bases for Jones, who drove home two with a single to right-center field. The RailRiders had a 9-5 lead that they would not relinquish.

Kloffenstein threw 3.1 frames, allowing two runs and three hits with six punchouts. Cuevas (0-1) surrendered three runs on two hits, striking out five in 3.0 innings. Danny Watson (W, 2-0) earned the win, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on one hit.

The RailRiders conclude their series at PNC Field with the Bulls on "Sunday Family Fun Day" presented by Geisinger & 28/22 Together with You. Gates open at 12:15, and the first pitch is scheduled for 1:35. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 9-5







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.