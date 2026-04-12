Bullpen Takes Care of Business for the Hens

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On April 11, 2026 in another fight against the Saints, the Mud Hen won, 3-0. It was a bullpen day for Toledo, as five pitchers combined to cover nine innings. Matt Seelinger was awarded the win for the Hens, after allowing zero hits or runs. For the Saints, Zebby Matthews received the loss.

There wasn't much movement on the base paths for the first 4 innings. This was due to the pitchers, on both sides, having a good hold on the game. However, in the 5th, Toledo was able to start chipping away at Matthews.

In the bottom of the 5th Trei Cruz leads it off with a single to right center field. This extended his on-base streak to every game so far this season. Up next, Cal Stevenson also singles in the 3-4 hole, advancing Cruz to third base. Then, Max Burt hits a high fly ball to no-man's-land in shallow right field for a single. This allows Cruz to score, making it 1-0 (Hens).

Toledo isn't done there. Max Clark reaches on a fielder's choice to second and gains an RBI when Cal Stevenson scores (2-0). Max then advances to second on a wild pitch while Gage Workman is up to bat. Workman manages a line drive to right field and Clark scores. This puts the Hens ahead 3-0, after 5 innings.

This is where the score sits for the rest of the game. Toledo wins tonight's match up, with the bullpen leading the charge. Guenther, Hanifee, Seelinger, and Vanasco all pitched two innings, while Smith, B handled one. With this combined effort Toledo brought its record one more closer to .500, with it now sitting at 6-8. Toledo and St. Paul will be back tomorrow at 2:05 P.M. to close out its first home stand.

Notables:

Pitching-

Ricky Vanasco

S, 2.0 IP (0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO)

Hitting-

Ben Malgeri

2-3 (3B, BB)







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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