Toledo Falls to St. Paul in 13-Inning Defensive Battle

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (3-7) dropped game 2 vs. the St. Paul Saints (4-6) on Wednesday, April 8, following a 13-inning battle which resulted in St. Paul claiming tonight's victory 4-3.

Following a 1-0 win over St.Paul in the yesterday's home opener, the Toledo Mud Hens got some bats to balls, but couldn't get its offense going until the 5th inning. The home team won the hit battle with 9 to the Saints' 5, but struggled to up enough runs.

Sawyer Gipson-Long made his first start for the Hens this season, throwing heat on the St. Paul batting order, the slider being their kryptonite. The righty threw for 3 complete innings, striking out 5; allowing 2 hits, 2 walks, and 1 run on the mound. Of all 5 batters Gipson-Long struck out, each one fell victim to at least one slider.

The Saints got 1 on the board quickly in the first, from a leadoff walk, stolen base, and ground out. (0-1)

Max Clark singled in the home half of the 1st, which marks the 10th consecutive game this season, every game that he has been a Mud Hen. The center fielder also added his 5th stolen base of the year, following his line drive single.

Gipson Long shut out St. Paul with 3 strikeouts in a row in the top of the 2nd. Jace Jung and Gage Workman tried to get the offense going on their turn at the plate, but a double play and strikeout and from the Saints defense didn't allow it.

St. Paul challenged a called strike in the 3rd, but it was unsuccessful. The call upheld as a strike, setting up an 0-2 count. A slider from Gipson-Long followed that call to add his 5th and final strikeout of the night.

The Mud Hens bullpen showed up tonight. Brenan Hanifee followed Gipson-Long on the mound and threw 2 consecutive strikeouts, one on a foul tip and one on a challenged strikeout call that was upheld. After an inning, Bryan Sammons took to the bump to throw for the final 5 of regulation, striking out 5.

Clark ended Toledo's offensive drought clocking an RBI single in the 5th, allowing Workman to reach home for the 1-1 tie.

The Mud Hens gloves continued to do their jobs, holding the score deadlocked and forcing extra innings.

It was neck-and-neck for 3 extra innings; the visiting team finally pulled ahead at the top of the 12th leading 2-1. The home team loaded the bases for Clark; he smashed a sacrifice fly evening the score. (2-2)

In the 13th inning, St. Paul cashed in a 2-run homer, sealing the game for the Saints. A sacrifice fly narrowed the gap for Toledo, yet it wasn't enough to edge St.Paul. (4-3)

In extras, the bullpen totaled 8 strikeouts for the Hens.

Looking Ahead

Home opening week continues Thursday, April 9, at 6:35p.m., as the Mud Hens look to grab their 2nd win vs. the Saints.

Notables

B. Sammons - 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 5K

S. Gipson-Long - 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 5K

M. Clark - 3/4, 1 2B, 2RBI, 1BB







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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