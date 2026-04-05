Mud Hens Drop a Back and Forth Battle against Mets

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Syracuse, NY- The Toledo Mud Hens (3-5) fell at the Syracuse Mets (4-4) on Saturday, April 4, in an offense heavy battle. Both teams put balls to bats until the end when the Mets pulled ahead. The Hens are now 3-2 on the series with one game remaining.

Toledo brought its bats to central New York this week, totaling three straight games putting a run up in the first inning. They tallied at least 1 run in every inning up to the 6th, starting with an RBI single from Jace Jung to bring Wenceel Pérez home. (1-0)

The offensive dual started right away and continued the whole contest. When Syracuse had its first turn at bat, a 2 out hit and run tied the game at 1. Soon after, a line drive to left field added another allowing the Mets to take the lead. (1-2)

A single from Ben Malgeri in the top of the second set Cal Stevenson up for an explosive 2 run homer and reclaimed the lead for the Hens (3-2). Some confusion of outs caused a double play from Syracuse to end the away inning for Toledo.

Dylan File replaced Jack Little on the mound in the second, and continued his day for 3.2 innings, the longest of any Mud Hens pitcher in the game. Toledo moved the infield in close to try and stop runs from Syracuse, but small ball play leaned in favor of the opponent resulting in 2 additional runs. (3-4)

A walk and balk landed Jung on 2nd in the third, when Eduardo Valencia knocked an RBI single to put him at 5 RBI on the season. (4-4) Another walk and some stolen bases had Hens on the corners for Stevenson's next at bat. The designated hitter challenged what would have been the strikeout to end the inning and the call was overturned. The bases were loaded but Toledo couldn't convert.

File continued to hold the opponent at 4 runs through three, allowing Toledo to reclaim the lead on a Trei Cruz homer. (5-4) The lead didn't stand for long, as the Syracuse came right back with a home run of it's own knotting the score once again. (5-5)

Workman walked and Malgeri singled to start the fifth, which set up a 2 RBI double bomb from Max Burt, his first of the season, allowing Toledo to grab the lead. (7-5) A solo homer and one additional from the home team closed the fifth inning at a 7-7 game. The fourth tie of the day.

The sixth inning started the scoring drought for the Hens, as the Mets gained one following a missed catch error (7-8), Toledo proceeded to struggle in the seventh where they suffered 3 consecutive strikeouts.

A home run in the bottom of the eighth was the cherry on top for Syracuse, totaling 9 runs over Toledo's 7.

In a bullpen day for the Hens, 5 different pitchers took to the mound; Tanner Rainey being the only one that didn't allow a run.

The final game of the series is set for Sunday, April 5, with a first pitch time of 1:05p.m. and the Mud Hens hope to hop back in the win column.

Notables

B. Malgeri - 2/3, 2R, 1BB

C. Stevenson - 2/3, 1HR, 2RBI, 1BB

J. Jung - 1/4, 1R, 1RBI, 1BB







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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