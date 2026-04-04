Bats Fall to I-Cubs 8-6 in Rain-Shortened Affair

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Home runs were once again the difference, as Louisville starter Darren McCaughan (L, 1-1) allowed three big flies in a rain-shortened 8-6 defeat to the Iowa Cubs on Saturday afternoon.

The Bats scored a pair of early runs in the first on a two-run double from JJ Bleday. The teams traded runs in the second before Iowa stormed ahead in the third on back-to-back homers from Pedro Ramirez and Kevin Alcantara to make it 4-3.

Rece Hinds tied the game with his fourth homer of the season in the bottom of the third, a 405-foot opposite field shot to right.

Iowa used small ball to take the lead in the fourth, scoring four runs on a combination of singles, walks, and a hit batter to regain an 8-4 advantage. The Bats got two back in the bottom of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a sacrifice fly by P.J. Higgins.

As the rain intensified over Louisville Slugger Field, the umpires called for the tarp to be put on the field in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing the game to an early end in favor of the visitors. The loss is Louisville's fourth in a row after a season-opening four-game winning streak.

Next Game: Sunday, April 5, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-0, 8.31) vs. I-Cubs LHP Riley Martin (0-0, 3.00)

Promos: Sunday is Kids Day at the ballpark, where kids can enjoy inflatables in the Hall of Fame before the game and run the bases after the game.







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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