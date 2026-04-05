Late Comeback Bid Falls Short for 'Pigs in Durham

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Durham, North Carolina - A seven-run run fifth inning was too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-2) to overcome in a 9-7 loss to the Durham Bulls (2-6) on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Two-run homers from Garrett Stubbs in the second and Bryan De La Cruz in the third put the 'Pigs on top 4-2 after Durham plated a pair in the first.

In the fifth, Durham grinded out seven free passes en route to scoring seven runs, all with two outs, on the strength of just two hits in the inning.

Down 9-4 entering the ninth, the 'Pigs rallied with two outs as Pedro León tripled home a pair and then scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to two. Walks to Garrett Stubbs and Liover Peguero brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but a strikeout of Robert Moore ended the game.

Trevor Richards was a bright spot in relief for the 'Pigs, working two perfect innings, striking out three. Ryan Cusick started for the 'Pigs and punched out seven, allowing just two runs. Andrew Walling (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs allowing four runs in the fifth while Cam Booser (1-0) got the win for Durham with a scoreless inning of relief.

The 'Pigs will look to snag a series win on Sunday, April 5th in the series finale at Durham with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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