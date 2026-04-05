Red Wings Dealt Third-Straight Loss by RailRiders

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In the fifth game of their six-game series against Scranton/WB, the Rochester Red Wings (4-4) fell against the RailRiders (5-3), 4-3. C Riley Adams drove in two of the runs in one swing, delivering a two-run homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the second. On the mound RHP Christian Champlain delivered 3.0 solid innings of relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

The Scranton/WB RailRiders struck first for two runs in the top of the second, using timely hitting to capitalize on early baserunners. DH Seth Brown started the rally with a single, and 1B Ernesto Martinez Jr. followed with a double to put runners at second and third. 3B Paul DeJong lifted a sacrifice fly to left to bring in the first run, before C Payton Henry added an RBI single to left that scored Martinez Jr. and increased the RailRiders lead, 2-0, at the end of the half-inning.

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Rochester answered right back in the bottom of the second, jumping in front with a two-run swing. 1B Andrés Chaparro got things started with a single to left, and after 2B Phillip Glasser reached on a fielding error to extend the inning, C Riley Adams delivered the big blow, launching a two-run homer to left that scored Chaparro. Rochester tied the score at, 2-2, at the end of the second inning.

Rochester took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of a key miscue. Phillip Glasser sparked the inning with a single to left and then swiped second before coming around to score on a wild pitch that skipped away, with a throwing error by the catcher allowing the run to cross. The Red Wings led, 3-2, heading into the fifth.

Scranton/WB surged back in front in the top of the seventh with a four-run inning powered by the long ball. Seth Brown opened the scoring with a solo homer to right, and Paul DeJong broke it open with a solo shot of his own to left-center. The RailRiders led, 4-3, at the end of the half inning.

The score remained the same heading into the Red Wings final chance at-bat in the bottom of the ninth. In search of the tying run, they went down in order to solidify their third consecutive loss, 4-3.

Rochester pieced together the effort on the mound with a full staff appearance, beginning with RHP Luis Perales, who went 2.0 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one. RHP Paxton Schultz followed with a clean third inning, retiring all three batters he faced. RHP Chandler Champlain was outstanding across the middle innings, firing 3.0 scoreless frames while allowing just one hit and striking out three. LHP Erik Tolman ran into trouble in the seventh, surrendering two earned runs on three hits over a third of an inning, but RHP Orlando Ribalta helped stop the bleeding by recording the final two outs of the frame. RHP Julián Fernández worked a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and a walk, and RHP Eddy Yean closed things out with a clean inning of his own, striking out two to finish the afternoon for Rochester.

C Riley Adams is the Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game for his performance against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The backstop provided the Red Wings' biggest swing of the afternoon, launching a two-run homer in the second inning to account for the majority of Rochester's offense. Adams finished 1-for-4 with two RBI, and his 108.6 mph blast stands as the hardest-hit home run by a Red Wing during the 2026 season.

Rochester will look to tie the series up in the series finale Sunday afternoon. RHP Andry Lara will take the ball for the Red Wings against the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year RHP Luis Gil. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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