Sounds, Knights Postponed on Saturday Night
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Due to incoming inclement weather, tonight's game (Saturday, April 4) between the Nashville Sounds and Charlotte Knights has been postponed. The game will be made up when Nashville heads to Charlotte for their series April 21-26. That game date will be determined by the Charlotte Knights and be announced at a later time. Nashville and Charlotte will conclude the current series with their scheduled 1:05 pm game on Sunday, April 5 at First Horizon Park. Gates will open at noon for Sunday's series finale.
The UT Pullover giveaway scheduled for tonight's game will be moved to Thursday, April 16.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability. For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office by email at tickets@nashvillesounds.com or by phone 615-690-HITS.
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