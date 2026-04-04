Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 4 vs. Scranton/WB

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (4-3) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-3)

Saturday, April 4, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Dom Hamel (0-1, 17.18) vs. RHP Luis Perales (0-1, 3.86)

DOUBLE TROUBLE: In their first doubleheader of 2026, the Rochester Red Wings fell in both games against the Scranton/WB RailRiders, 4-2 in game one and 17-4 in game two...CF DYLAN CREWS picked up both of the Red Wings' hits in game one, including his first homer of the 2026 season...in game two, Rochester scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the seventh to avoid the shutout...the Red Wings look to ensure at least a series split with a victory this afternoon, sending RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound for his second start of the season...Scranton/WB will counter with a familiar foe and former Syracuse RHP Dom Hamel.

CREWSIN' FOR A BRUISIN': CF-RF DYLAN CREWS paced the Red Wings offense in game one of yesterday's doubleheader, going 2-for-3 with his first homer of 2026, and a pair of runs scored...the former No. 2 overall pick notched another pair of hits in the back half of the twin bill, finishing 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh...of the 11 doubleheaders Crews has appeared in since he was drafted in 2023 (MiLB & MLB), this is the first time he's turned in a multi-hit performance in both games one and two...

His game one homer marked the Red Wings' first 400-foot shot of the season (402 ft.).

WALK THIS WAY: In game one, 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ worked a walk in the bottom of the fifth to extend his streak to six consecutive games with a free pass...although that streak was broken in game two, Ortiz joins Francisco Lindor (active) and Jose Altuve as the only players in professional baseball this season to walk in six-straight games.

ICE TREY: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB accounted for one of two extra-base hits from Rochester's offense in game two yesterday, finishing 1-for-3 with a double in the seventh...through his first six games of the season, the Maryland native leads the team with a .316 batting average (6-for-19), SLG (.632), OPS (.948), XBH (4), and doubles (T-1st, 3).

HE'S GOTT IT: Coming in relief in game one yesterday, RHP TREVOR GOTT turned in 1.1 scoreless innings on one hit, while striking out a pair and walking one...the right-hander out of Lexington, Kentucky has worked 3.0 scoreless innings across his first two appearances as a Red Wing, limiting batters to a .182 batting average with a 1.00 WHIP...prior to joining the Nationals in 2026, Gott had made 13 appearances against Rochester in his MiLB career (last in 2018) with a 2.03 ERA (3 ER/13.1 IP), and 1.05 WHIP.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY: 2019: On this day seven years ago, the Red Wings opened their 2019 campaign with a 402 victory over Lehigh Valley...RF LAMONTE WADE JR. and DH WILIN ROSARIO both logged multi-hit performances out of the third and fourth spots in the lineup, respectively...RHP KOHL STEWART picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned on three hits with eight strikeouts and a pair of walks across 5.0 full innings of work.







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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