SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 4, 2026

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-3) at Rochester Red Wings (4-3)

April 4, 2026 | Game 8 | Road Game 8 | ESL Ballpark | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (0-1, 17.18) vs. #6 RH Luis Perales (0-1, 3.86)

Hamel (3/29 @ BUF): 3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 BB, 2 SO, 73 P

Perales (3/29 @ JAX): 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 SO, 43 P

OH, WHAT A DAY!- After beating the Red Wings 4-2 in game one of the doubleheader, the RailRiders popped off in game two. The team scored 17 runs on 14 hits, both season highs. The offense poured it on with six doubles and five homers including their first grand slam of the summer courtesy of Ernesto Martinez Jr. Jasson Domínguez, Yanquiel Fernández (2), Jonathan Ornelas, and Martinez each had a long ball in the contest. Five players had multi-hit and multi-run contests and three had multi-RBI games. SWB had dropped three straight but moved back into the win column with two victories in one day for a 4-3 record.

A NUMBERS GAME- The RailRiders had two separate innings yesterday in their second contest where they scored six runs in a frame. In the fifth inning, a pair of walks with the bases loaded pushed two across and a grand slam added another four in the frame. In the seventh inning, two doubles and two homers added another six runs to the contest.

IT'S YANQUIEL'S YARD- Yanquiel Fernández hit his third, fourth, and fifth home runs of the season yesterday. That's two consecutive contests with long balls after one in the first game and two in the second. He is the first RailRider to have a two-homer contest since Spencer Jones did so last September. Fernández drove in six runs yesterday while scoring three of his own. The 23-year-old is hitting .400 in this series against Rochester with six hits and seven RBI. He has walked twice and struck out four times. Fernández leads all of Triple-A so far this season with his five long balls.

JASSON'S JUMP - In game two of the doubleheader, Jasson Domínguez began the contest with a home run to right field on just the second pitch of the game. It was 105.7 off the bat to give his team the early lead. He was the first player to hit a game opening homer since...he himself did it just three days ago on April 1 to lead off the entire series against Rochester. That was on the third pitch of the contest and was recorded at 108.7 miles per hour off the bat.

STREAK ON AGAIN - After SWB allowed the Red Wings to score in the first frame on Thursday evening, the team scored first in both games of the doubleheader yesterday. The team is 4-2 when they plate the initial offense of the night. Even crazier, the RailRiders have put a run on the board in the first inning in four of their seven games thus far.

DEBUT DELIGHTS - Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein made his season debut with the RailRiders throwing three shutout innings. Kloffenstein allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out three on 46 pitches. Infielder Seth Brown also made his first starts of the season as the designated hitter in both games of the doubleheader.

MESSINGER DELIVERS - Zach Messinger has been stellar out of the bullpen for SWB in his two appearances. The right-hander has one win under his belt and has not allowed an earned run in his four innings of work. Messinger has let up just one hit and two walks while striking out three. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-3) at Rochester Red Wings (4-3) April 4, 2026 | Game 8 | Road Game 8 | ESL Ballpark | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (0-1, 17.18) vs. #6 RH Luis Perales (0-1, 3.86) Hamel (3/29 @ BUF): 3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 BB, 2 SO, 73 P Perales (3/29 @ JAX): 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 SO, 43 P

OH, WHAT A DAY!- After beating the Red Wings 4-2 in game one of the doubleheader, the RailRiders popped off in game two. The team scored 17 runs on 14 hits, both season highs. The offense poured it on with six doubles and five homers including their first grand slam of the summer courtesy of Ernesto Martinez Jr. Jasson Domínguez, Yanquiel Fernández (2), Jonathan Ornelas, and Martinez each had a long ball in the contest. Five players had multi-hit and multi-run contests and three had multi-RBI games. SWB had dropped three straight but moved back into the win column with two victories in one day for a 4-3 record.

A NUMBERS GAME- The RailRiders had two separate innings yesterday in their second contest where they scored six runs in a frame. In the fifth inning, a pair of walks with the bases loaded pushed two across and a grand slam added another four in the frame. In the seventh inning, two doubles and two homers added another six runs to the contest.

IT'S YANQUIEL'S YARD- Yanquiel Fernández hit his third, fourth, and fifth home runs of the season yesterday. That's two consecutive contests with long balls after one in the first game and two in the second. He is the first RailRider to have a two-homer contest since Spencer Jones did so last September. Fernández drove in six runs yesterday while scoring three of his own. The 23-year-old is hitting .400 in this series against Rochester with six hits and seven RBI. He has walked twice and struck out four times. Fernández leads all of Triple-A so far this season with his five long balls.

JASSON'S JUMP - In game two of the doubleheader, Jasson Domínguez began the contest with a home run to right field on just the second pitch of the game. It was 105.7 off the bat to give his team the early lead. He was the first player to hit a game opening homer since...he himself did it just three days ago on April 1 to lead off the entire series against Rochester. That was on the third pitch of the contest and was recorded at 108.7 miles per hour off the bat.

STREAK ON AGAIN - After SWB allowed the Red Wings to score in the first frame on Thursday evening, the team scored first in both games of the doubleheader yesterday. The team is 4-2 when they plate the initial offense of the night. Even crazier, the RailRiders have put a run on the board in the first inning in four of their seven games thus far.

DEBUT DELIGHTS - Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein made his season debut with the RailRiders throwing three shutout innings. Kloffenstein allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out three on 46 pitches. Infielder Seth Brown also made his first starts of the season as the designated hitter in both games of the doubleheader.

MESSINGER DELIVERS - Zach Messinger has been stellar out of the bullpen for SWB in his two appearances. The right-hander has one win under his belt and has not allowed an earned run in his four innings of work. Messinger has let up just one hit and two walks while striking out three. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021.







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

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