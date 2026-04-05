Indians Drop Rain-Shortened Contest at Columbus
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Billy Cook and Davis Wendzel recorded their first home runs of the season with the Indianapolis Indians losing to the Columbus Clippers, 7-5, in seven innings on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Park. The game was called with one out in the top of the seventh inning following a weather delay.
The Indians (1-7) jumped out with a three-run first inning. Cook led off the game with a base hit and two batters later, Esmerlyn Valdez doubled him home for a 1-0 lead. An RBI groundout from Jhostynxon Garcia and RBI single from Alika Williams extended the advantage to three. The Clippers (6-2) rebounded to tie the game in their half of the first frame.
Cook broke the 3-3 tie with his first longball of the campaign, taking Ryan Webb deep into left center field for a solo shot in the fourth inning. Columbus' Cooper Ingle knotted the game again with a solo blast of his own to lead off the bottom of the fourth. The Clippers went on to a 7-4 lead before the inning concluded.
Wendzel hit his first homer to lead off the top of the seventh inning. Following a strikeout from Williams, the game entered the delay and was later called.
Antwone Kelly (L, 0-2) went 4.0 innings, allowing a career-high tying seven runs and career-high 10 hits. Mike Clevinger relieved him, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings before the game ended. Clippers starter Ryan Webb allowed four runs over 3.2 innings and Tommy Mace (W, 1-0) covered the final 2.2 innings, only allowing the home run to Wendzel.
Indianapolis and Columbus conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon from Huntington Park at 1:05 PM ET. RHP Thomas Harrington (0-1, 5.79) is set for his second start of the season while LHP Logan Allen (1-0, 1.80) takes the mound for the Clippers.
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