Redbirds And Tides Postponed Saturday due To rain

Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - April 4's Memphis Redbirds game against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 5 with first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT. The gates to AutoZone Park are scheduled to open at noon.

The club's Bluey and Bingo promotion has been postponed to a later date. Sunday's Easter Brunch will remain on schedule. The postgame Easter egg hunt is scheduled to take place following game two of Sunday's doubleheader.

Those who have purchased Bluey & Bingo VIP Meet & Greet tickets will be contacted by ticket sales representatives with further details regarding their purchase. Single-game ticket buyers for Saturday's game will receive a credit in their MyTickets account equal to the amount paid for the ticket. Please be advised, this transaction may not take place on the day the game is postponed.







International League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.