Redbirds And Tides Postponed Saturday due To rain
Published on April 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - April 4's Memphis Redbirds game against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) has been postponed due to weather.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 5 with first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT. The gates to AutoZone Park are scheduled to open at noon.
The club's Bluey and Bingo promotion has been postponed to a later date. Sunday's Easter Brunch will remain on schedule. The postgame Easter egg hunt is scheduled to take place following game two of Sunday's doubleheader.
Those who have purchased Bluey & Bingo VIP Meet & Greet tickets will be contacted by ticket sales representatives with further details regarding their purchase. Single-game ticket buyers for Saturday's game will receive a credit in their MyTickets account equal to the amount paid for the ticket. Please be advised, this transaction may not take place on the day the game is postponed.
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- Redbirds And Tides Postponed Saturday due To rain - Memphis Redbirds
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