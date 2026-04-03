Memphis Hangs on for Seventh Consecutive Win to Open 2026
Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds remained unbeaten in 2026 with a nail-biting 5-4 win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) in game four of a six-game series on Friday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Left fielder Matt Koperniak snagged the final out of the game with his right shoulder touching the left-field wall to strand the tying run at third base. A half-inning earlier, Koperniak smacked his first home run on the season to add the all-important insurance run. The left-handed hitter finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Designated hitter Bligh Madris broke out in the win. Madris went 1-for-2 with a home run, walk, sacrifice fly, two runs scored and two RBIs. The solo blast in the third inning marked the left-handed hitter's first long ball as a Redbird. Center fielder Colton Ledbetter tallied his first Memphis RBI with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmerman (1-0) dominated his former team with the first quality start of the season. The left-handed pitcher allowed two runs on five hits, walked none and struck out nine over 6.0 innings pitched. Both runs in the outing crossed the plate via solo home run.
Ryan Fernandez pitched a perfect eighth and struck out one. Ian Bedell (S, 1) earned the second save of his professional career in a one-run ninth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, April 4 to continue a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
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