Norfolk Comeback Falls Short At Memphis
Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (2-5) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (7-0), 5-4, on Friday at AutoZone Park. It was the fourth loss of the series, giving the Tides their first series loss of the season.
Norfolk scored first for the first time in this series on a home run by Weston Wilson. Their lead doubled when Jud Fabian hit his first home run of the season to lead off the third inning.
Memphis went on to score four unanswered runs through the sixth to retake the lead. Norfolk crept within one run after scoring on an error in the seventh inning, however, Memphis took that run back in the eighth. In the ninth, the Tides loaded the bases with one out and scored a run on an RBI groundout by Jackson Holliday. With two outs, Wilson flew out to the warning track to end the game in a loss. Holliday finished 1-for-5 with two RBI.
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