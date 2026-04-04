Bats Drop Third Straight to I-Cubs, 7-2
Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Bats offense was stymied after a pair of early swings on Friday night in a 7-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs.
After 18 combined home runs in the first three games of the series, the Bats and I-Cubs continued to slug at the plate early. Hector Rodriguez got the scoring started for Louisville with his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the first.
Iowa quickly responded with five runs off Bats starter Davis Daniel including homers from Chas McCormick and James Triantos in the second inning. Daniel (L, 0-1) pitched into the fourth, giving up five runs on five hits with four strikeouts to take the loss in his second start as a Bat.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand got the Bats a run closer with his second home run of the season, a towering solo shot in the bottom of the second.
Sam Benschoter was stellar in long relief for the Bats, leaving after 2.2 innings without a run coming across. But Iowa plated one off Hagen Danner to make it 6-2 in the seventh. That would be more than enough, as the Bats couldn't get any closer, suffering their third straight defeat.
Next Game: Saturday, April 4, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (1-0, 3.00) vs. I-Cubs RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, 2.25)
Promos: Saturday game is Bluey Night, with the famous Blue Heeler participating in meet-and-greets with fans throughout the game. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will also receive a schedule cup.
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