Bats Drop Third Straight to I-Cubs, 7-2

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Bats offense was stymied after a pair of early swings on Friday night in a 7-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs.

After 18 combined home runs in the first three games of the series, the Bats and I-Cubs continued to slug at the plate early. Hector Rodriguez got the scoring started for Louisville with his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the first.

Iowa quickly responded with five runs off Bats starter Davis Daniel including homers from Chas McCormick and James Triantos in the second inning. Daniel (L, 0-1) pitched into the fourth, giving up five runs on five hits with four strikeouts to take the loss in his second start as a Bat.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand got the Bats a run closer with his second home run of the season, a towering solo shot in the bottom of the second.

Sam Benschoter was stellar in long relief for the Bats, leaving after 2.2 innings without a run coming across. But Iowa plated one off Hagen Danner to make it 6-2 in the seventh. That would be more than enough, as the Bats couldn't get any closer, suffering their third straight defeat.

Next Game: Saturday, April 4, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (1-0, 3.00) vs. I-Cubs RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, 2.25)

Promos: Saturday game is Bluey Night, with the famous Blue Heeler participating in meet-and-greets with fans throughout the game. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will also receive a schedule cup.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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