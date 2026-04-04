Red Wings Fall to RailRiders in Both Halves of Twin Bill

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In their first doubleheader of 2026, the Rochester Red Wings (4-3) fell in both games against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (4-3), 4-2 in game one and 17-4 in game two. CF Dylan Crews picked up both of the Red Wings' hits in game one, including his first homer of the 2026 season. In game two, Rochester scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the seventh to avoid the shutout.

GAME 1:

The runs started early in the top of the first inning, when 2B Paul DeJong homered on a long fly ball to left field with two outs in the frame. The former St. Louis Cardinal turned on a 1-1 fastball and deposited it into the visiting bullpen in left field to give Scranton/WB an early 1-0 lead.

After a quiet bottom of the first, LF Seth Brown started off the top of the second inning with a single and advanced to second on another single by C Ali Sánchez. 3B Jonathan Ornelas then made it three singles two batters later, loading the bases with one out. In the following at-bat, LF Duke Ellis dribbled a ground ball past the mound and beat the throw to first base for an infield single. Seth Brown scored on the play, making the score 2-0. SS Oswaldo Cabrera then grounded out, but Sánchez scored on the play to increase the lead to three.

The Red Wings got on the scoreboard early in the third courtesy of CF Dylan Crews first homer of 2026, and first with the Red Wings since August 3, 2025, in Charlotte. The homer came off the bat at 107.2 MPH, and traveled 402 feet over the left field wall.

Leading off the top of the fifth for Scranton/WB, RF Yanquiel Fernández launched a homer to right field on the second pitch of the inning, making the score 4-1 in favor of the New York Yankees top affiliate.

With two outs in the ensuing half-inning, Dylan Crews laced a line drive single up the middle for his and the Red Wings' second hit of the ballgame. 1B Abimelec Ortiz then walked to extend his streak to six consecutive games with a free pass and put a pair of runners on base. With DH Andres Chaparro at the plate in the following at-bat, an attempted back-pick to first base sailed into right field, allowing Crews to score and cut the RailRiders' lead to 4-2.

The score remained the same heading into the Red Wings' final chance in the bottom half of the seventh. Despite a pair of runners reaching base, Rochester went down without scoring and dropped their first game of the series, 4-2.

LHP Mitchell Parker took the ball for Rochester in game one. The southpaw logged 4.2 innings of work, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and no walks. RHP Trevor Gott came on and recorded the final out of the fifth and all three outs in the sixth without allowing a run, surrendering one hit with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. RHP Seth Shuman entered for the sixth and did not allow a run, on two hits with a strikeout. RHP Bryce Montes de Oca recorded the final out of the frame in three pitches.

Friday's Player of the Game one for the Red Wings is CF Dylan Crews. He went 2-for-3 with Rochester's only pair of hits in the ballgame. He launched his first homer of the season and scored a pair of runs in the losing effort. The home run marked the LSU product's first in front of the Rochester faithful since August 13, 2024, against Syracuse.

GAME 2:

Starting off game two of the doubleheader with a bang, Scranton LF Jasson Dominguez rocketed a home run to left field on just the second pitch of the ballgame. The Red Wings escaped further damage, holding the score to 1-0 at the end of the half-inning.

The next score of the game didn't take place until the top of the fifth, when things escalated quickly. A double by 2B Jonathan Ornelas put the Railriders in scoring position. Three walks later, Ornelas crossed home plate to extend Scranton's lead to 2-0. With the bases still loaded, a second consecutive walk was awarded to move the runners forward a base, and make the score 3-0. 1B Ernesto Martinez Jr. then smashed a grand slam to clear the bases, shooting the score up to 7-0.

Jonathan Ornelas notched another hit in the top of the sixth with a single on a 1-2 changeup. Jasson Dominguez continued the offense with a single of his own to right field, moving Ornelas to third. A groundout scored Ornelas, and an RBI double by CF Spencer Jones pushed the score to 9-0. RF Yanquiel Fernandez then muscled a two-run shot for an 11-0 lead.

Scranton/WB added five runs in the top of the seventh, and Rochester tacked on four in the bottom half, highlighted by a two-RBI double off the bat of RF Dylan Crews to make the final score 17-4.

LHP Zach Penrod made the start for game two, pitching 2.1 solid innings while allowing one earned on three hits, with four strikeouts and one walk. RHP Bryce Montes de Oca replaced him and finished the third, pitching 0.2 innings and striking out two. The Wings' third pitcher of the game was RHP Jack Sinclair, who allowed four earned on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks across 1.2 frames. RHP Jackson Rutledge and RHP Julian Fernandez then logged an out each while allowing a combined six runs. Position player Zack Short covered the final four outs in his second career pitching appearance.

Rochester's Player of the Game for the second half of the double header goes to LHP Zach Penrod, who logged 2.1 innings pitched in his first start of 2026. The southpaw has now made 26 starts in his Minor League career.

The Red Wings will play game five of their six-game series against Scranton/WB on Saturday afternoon, looking to ensure at least a series split. RHP Luis Perales will take the ball for the Red Wings against RailRiders RHP Dom Hamel. The first pitch will take place at 1:05 pm.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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