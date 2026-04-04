Scott Starts, Witt Dazzles, Melendez Homers in Syracuse's Loss to Toledo Friday

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









MJ Melendez of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases

(Syracuse Mets) MJ Melendez of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets couldn't recover after an early surge by the Toledo Mud Hens, falling 7-1 on Friday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Toledo (3-4) struck first in the opening inning. Max Clark reached and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on a balk, giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (3-4) answered immediately in the bottom of the first. MJ Melendez crushed a solo home run to right field, tying the game, 1-1.

The Mud Hens jumped back in front in the second inning. Back-to-back solo home runs by Eduardo Valencia and Gage Workman made it 3-1 Toledo.

In the third, Toledo added on. Singles by Wenceel Pérez and Max Clark set the table before Trei Cruz knocked in a run with an RBI single, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Mud Hens broke the game open in the fourth inning. Tomás Nido singled, Ben Malgeri drove him in with an RBI double, and Wenceel Pérez followed with another run-scoring double. A sacrifice fly by Clark capped the three-run frame, stretching the lead to 7-1.

Syracuse had its best opportunity in the third inning. Nick Morabito doubled and Ryan Clifford walked before José Rojas singled to load the bases, but the Mets were unable to bring a run home.

The Mets left 13 runners on-base and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, Christian Scott made his first start since July 21, 2024. Scott picked up the loss, striking out five and walking none. Syracuse's bullpen combined to no-hit Toledo. Tanner Witt made his first appearance above Single-A, pitching three innings, walking two, and punching out one.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Toledo on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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