Knights Double up the Sounds in Hits But Fall 7-6
Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
NASHVILLE- The Charlotte Knights dropped their second straight, and third out of their last four, to the Nashville Sounds on Friday night. All three defeats have been winnable games, but Friday's contest stings a little more. The Knights outhit the Sounds 12-6 and went 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position; however, in the end it was Nashville who claimed a 7-6 victory.
The Sounds plated five of their seven runs in the bottom of the second inning. Four came home on one swing of the bat - a two-out Grand Slam. The Knights crept to within three runs on an Oliver Dunn RBI groundout in the fourth and a Dru Baker RBI triple in the fifth. Nashville promptly extended the lead back out with a two-run bottom of the fifth inning.
Once again, the Knights began to chip away. Dustin Harris, Darren Baker, and Tanner Murray all delivered RBI hits in a three run top of the seventh. Dru Baker added another RBI single in the eighth that brought Charlotte within a run.
The Knights did manage to put the tying run aboard in the top of the ninth, but the Sounds closed out the game in front of their home fans. Dru Baker, Drew Romo, Murray, and Harris all finished with a multi-hit game for Charlotte. Ben Peoples and Brandon Eisert both tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
The Knights can still manage a series split with wins over the weekend. Saturday's affair from First Horizon Park is slated for 7:35pm ET.
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