Saints and WooSox Game Canceled on Friday, Two Teams Will Play One on Saturday and Doubleheader Sunday

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Maybe one of these seasons the St. Paul Saints will find out what it's like to play all 150 games on their schedule. That year will not be this one. Due to inclement weather the Saints and Worcester Red Sox game on Friday night was canceled. The two teams will not make up the game as they don't play each other after this week and league rules prohibit back-to-back double headers.

The Saints and WooSox will play a singular game on Saturday at 2:07 p.m. The rainout from Thursday night will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12:37 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of Game 1.

Fans who had tickets for Friday's game, will receive a ticket exchange in their account (found under the exchange tab of their ticket portal) equal to the price of their ticket. Fans that purchased tickets in person will need to redeem their tickets in person at the box office to a future 2026 Saints regular season game. Box office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The two teams will play game three of their five-game series on Saturday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (0-0, 11.25) to the mound against LHP Jake Bennett (0-1, 0.00). The game can be seen on the Northland Ford Dealers Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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