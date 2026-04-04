Iowa Wins Third in a Row with 7-2 Victory at Louisville

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (4-3) scored seven runs on 11 hits on their way to a 7-2 victory over the Louisville Bats (4-3) on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to take an early 1-0 lead.

Iowa responded with a five run second inning, featuring an RBI single by Justin Dean, and a pair of home runs off the bats of Chas McCormick and James Triantos to put the Cubs in front 5-1.

After Louisville responded in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run, the Iowa pitching staff held the Bats scoreless over the final seven innings of play. Iowa pitchers combined for eight strikeouts, seven of which came from starting pitcher Will Sanders in six innings of work.

McCormick drove in another run in the seventh inning on an RBI double, and Jonathon Long scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to close the scoring at 7-2.

Iowa looks to continue their winning streak at Louisville on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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