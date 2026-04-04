Late Homers Trip Bulls

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Bryan De La Cruz hit two homers late to lead Lehigh Valley past the Durham Bulls 10-6 before 8,019 fans at the DBAP on Friday night.

The Bulls (1-6) led 5-0 into the seventh before the IronPigs (6-1) scored five times each in the seventh and eighth innings in beating Durham for the third time in four games.

De La Cruz, who was 0-15 this season before a third inning single, pounded a game-tying three-run homer against Chris Clark in the seventh, then stroked a two-run shot in the eighth off of Alex Cook.

Brody Hopkins overcame a sluggish start to throw five solid frames in his second career Triple-A start. Hopkins saw the IronPigs load the bases in the first inning with none out before recovering. Hopkins fanned De La Cruz and Pedro Leon, then retired Sergio Alcantara on a grounder. Hopkins permitted just two hits over his next four frames, but earned only a no-decision.

The Bulls went ahead of three-time major league all-star Zack Wheeler in the third inning.

With two aboard and two outs, defensive miscommunication cost Wheeler five runs. Raynel Delgado sent a fiÃâyball to left-centerfield, but both Oscar Mercado and centerfielder Pedro Leon appeared to assume the other would make the catch, only to see the ball land on the warning track untouched for a two-run double. After Dom Keegan was hit, Jacob Melton cracked a 3-0 pitch over the right field wall for his first Bulls home run, increasing the lead to 5-0.

After Luis Guerrero tossed a perfect sixth, Clark entered with a 5-0 lead in his Durham debut.

The first three batters reached, with Liover Peguero singling in two before Clark retired the next pair. But Clark hung a 1-2 slider to De La Cruz, who spanked a game-tying three-run homer.

Cook came on for the final out of the seventh before getting into trouble in the eighth. Cook hit Rene Pinto with one out, then surrendered a double to Peguero. Christian Cairo singled in the tie-breaking run. After a pop out, Caleb Ricketts doubled in two ahead of De La Cruz's second homer of the night for a 10-5 lead.

Delgado went 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Bulls offense. Sabol doubled and homered while playing his first game at first base.

The series continues Saturday night with Chase Solesky (0-0, 3.00) slated to oppose Ryan Cusick (0-0, 6.75) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Hunter Bigge was recalled by the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of their game in Minnesota Friday afternoon. Bigge made two appearances for the Bulls, and made his season debut with the Rays in the sixth following Joe Boyle's start... Clark, who was acquired by the Rays in January from the Los Angeles Angels, was added to the Bulls' roster prior to the game...

Tre Morgan, who was lifted mid-game Thursday night after a minor tweak rounding first base toward a double, did not play on Friday night. Manager Morgan Ensberg had scheduled Friday as Morgan's first off-day of the season prior to the event on Thursday night and indicated that Morgan could have played Friday if necessary.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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