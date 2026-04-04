Jacksonville Blanked by Sugar Land in Near No-Hitter

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-6) dropped their fourth consecutive game to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-1) 5-0 on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Spencer Arrighetti tossed 4.1 hitless innings in his second start of the season. Jose Fleury, Tom Cosgrove (W, 1-1), Anthony Maldonado, Alimber Santa and Hudson Leach combined to blank the Jumbo Shrimp across the rest of the game, with Leach relinquishing the no-hitter on a Kemp Alderman leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth.

Robby Snelling (L, 0-1) went four innings in his second start of the year and struck out seven. After striking out Taylor Trammell to lead off the game, Snelling allowed a single to Jack Winkler and a two-run home run to Cavan Biggio to start the Sugar Land scoring. Later in the inning, Jax Biggers singled home a run to bring the score to 3-0 after a pair of walks set up a two-on, two-out situation.

Against Jacksonville reliever Tyler Zuber, the Space Cowboys led off the top of the fifth with a hit by pitch to Trammell, who stole second and came around to score on a Biggio RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.

The Space Cowboys tacked one more insurance run in the ninth after Kellen Strahm walked, Parker Chavers singled and Winkler drove a base hit to bring around Strahm and stake Sugar Land to a 5-0 advantage.

The series continues Saturday with right-hander Bradley Blalock (0-0, 0.00) on the mound for Jacksonville. He is opposed by Sugar Land righty Peter Lambert (0-0, 2.25).

Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Birken Construction and celebrate Jumbo Shrimp mascot Southpaw's 30th birthday with a southpaw onesie giveaway, presented by Miller Electric and Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.