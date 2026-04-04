Jacksonville Blanked by Sugar Land in Near No-Hitter
Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-6) dropped their fourth consecutive game to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-1) 5-0 on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Spencer Arrighetti tossed 4.1 hitless innings in his second start of the season. Jose Fleury, Tom Cosgrove (W, 1-1), Anthony Maldonado, Alimber Santa and Hudson Leach combined to blank the Jumbo Shrimp across the rest of the game, with Leach relinquishing the no-hitter on a Kemp Alderman leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth.
Robby Snelling (L, 0-1) went four innings in his second start of the year and struck out seven. After striking out Taylor Trammell to lead off the game, Snelling allowed a single to Jack Winkler and a two-run home run to Cavan Biggio to start the Sugar Land scoring. Later in the inning, Jax Biggers singled home a run to bring the score to 3-0 after a pair of walks set up a two-on, two-out situation.
Against Jacksonville reliever Tyler Zuber, the Space Cowboys led off the top of the fifth with a hit by pitch to Trammell, who stole second and came around to score on a Biggio RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
The Space Cowboys tacked one more insurance run in the ninth after Kellen Strahm walked, Parker Chavers singled and Winkler drove a base hit to bring around Strahm and stake Sugar Land to a 5-0 advantage.
The series continues Saturday with right-hander Bradley Blalock (0-0, 0.00) on the mound for Jacksonville. He is opposed by Sugar Land righty Peter Lambert (0-0, 2.25).
Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Birken Construction and celebrate Jumbo Shrimp mascot Southpaw's 30th birthday with a southpaw onesie giveaway, presented by Miller Electric and Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.
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