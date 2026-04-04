Indians Complete Seven-Run Comeback over Clippers

Published on April 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians scored eight runs in the seventh inning and Alika Williams delivered a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as they defeated the Columbus Clippers, 11-10, for the club's first win of 2026. The seven-run come-from-behind victory ties Indy's second-largest since 2005, last overcoming a seven-run deficit in a 10-9 win vs. Louisville on Sept. 1, 2024.

The Indianapolis (1-6) offense ignited in the seventh, plating eight to take a 10-9 lead, the most runs the club has scored in an inning since an eight-run eighth frame on Sept. 10, 2024, in a 13-3 win vs. Rochester.

Trailing, 9-2, the first four batters reached in the seventh with Billy Cook drawing a bases-loaded walk to start the scoring. Endy Rodríguez brought another home with a sacrifice fly, with Esmerlyn Valdez and Ronny Simon hitting singles to keep the line moving. Simon's hit scored Tyler Callihan and kept the bases loaded, as Rafael Flores Jr. belted a three-run double into the left center field for a one-run game, 9-8.

Termarr Johnson carried the Indians to the summit, scoring Flores on a single to tie the game at 9-9, stealing second base and advancing to third when Kody Huff's throwout attempt went into center field. Davis Wendzel then put the Indians on top with an RBI groundout to score Johnson.

The Clippers (5-2) were not done and loaded the bases with three straight singles off Evan Sisk (W, 1-0) to begin the eighth inning. Sisk induced a double play from Huff, which scored a run for a 10-10 tie.

With the roller coaster of a game evened at double digits, Johnson and Williams went on to plant the flag in the ninth. Johnson pulled an act of déjà vu, drawing a walk, stealing second and advancing to third on another throwing error by the catcher, Huff. Following a walk from Wendzel, Williams punched a go-ahead single to right field as Johnson scored his second consecutive go-ahead run, this time for an 11-10 advantage. Sisk then sealed the game, recording the final three outs after covering the eighth inning.

Nick Dombkowski started for the Indians, allowing two runs across 4.0 innings and was followed by Jarod Bayless who allowed six over 2.0 frames. Michael Darrell-Hicks gave way to Sisk with a scoreless inning, who tossed 2.0 innings of one-run ball to complete the win. After Clippers starter Rorik Maltrud allowed just two runs across 5.2 innings, the Indy offense tagged major league rehabber Evan Gaddis and former Indian Colin Holderman for eight runs in the seventh inning, with four earned going to each pitcher. Tanner Burns (L, 1-1) allowed the go-ahead run in the ninth.

The Indians and Clippers continue with the fifth game of this week's six-game set at Huntington Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. RHP Antwone Kelly (0-1, 10.13) will make his second start of the season for Indianapolis while Clippers LHP Ryan Webb (0-1, 4.5) starts for the home team.







International League Stories from April 3, 2026

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